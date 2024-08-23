BoJ’s Ueda: Central bank raised rates in July as economy, inflation moved mostly in line with forecast

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda told the Japanese parliament on Friday, “the BoJ raised rates in July as economy and inflation moved mostly in line with forecast.“

No change in stance about adjusting monetary easing if economy, inflation move in line with forecast.

Recent BoJ policy decisions have been appropriate.

Showing future policy path could cause unnecessary speculation.

Rise in import prices continued longer than expected.

Weak Yen could affect BoJ’s price projections.

FX moves affect economy through various channels.

FX moves at times could affect economy, as well as risks to economic forecast.

FX moves could affect BoJ’s median forecast, in which case we will decide what would be appropriate policy response to such change in forecasts.

FX volatility could also create upside, downside risks to our forecasts, in which case we will scrutinize degree of risk to determine whether policy response needed.

Hard to promise when and in what form we can disclose Japan's estimated neutral rate.

If we can sufficiently narrow down estimated neutral rate, we must disclose our findings to public, media, markets.

Forex could affect policy depending on degree of overshoot or undershoot risks in price outlook.

Will narrow down range of expected neutral rate while monitoring how higher interest rates affect economy.

July rate hike was done under accommodative conditions.

Not planning to dispose BoJ’s ETF assetts but when we do we will aim to avoid causing market disruption and sell at appropirate prices.

Decided at July MPM that adjusting degree of monetary easing appropriate from standpoint of stably, sustainably achieving price target.

Real rates likely remain negative, easy financial conditions will keep supporting economy.