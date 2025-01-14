BoJ’s Himino: Won't tie Trump's inauguration address directly to decision on whether to hike rates in January

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino is back on the wires early Tuesday, shedding more light on the inflation and monetary policy outlook.

In Trump's address, hope to scrutinize schedule and balance of new US administration's policy measures, and whether anything not communicated so far would come out.

On a Yen-denominated basis, recent year-on-year rise in import prices is quite high.

Hard to say whether risk to inflation skewed to upside or downside.

Don't have something like a 'check list' in deciding whether to hike rates or not in January.

When right timing comes, the BoJ must change policy without delay.

Likelihood of economy, prices moving in line with our forecast is gradually heightening.

Daily, one-week moves in long-term interest rates won't serve as a basis for our policy decision, when asked about recent rise in global yields.

My main scenario on the US outlook is for its economy to sustain firm growth, but want to scrutinise likelihood of this scenario including through Trump's inaugural address.

My main scenario is for wages to grow as strongly as 2024 this year, but want to scrutinise information leading up to next week's policy meeting.