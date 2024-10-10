BoJ’s Himino: Will consider adjusting degree of monetary conditions if outlook is realized

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino is delivering a speech on Japan's markets at a Bloomberg event on Thursday.
Key quotes
We are witnessing record high corporate profits and record high wage increases in Japan.
If outlook for economic activity and prices presented in July report is achieved, BoJ will accordingly raise interest rates.
The policy board is going to look at totality of the data as it makes decisions meeting by meeting.
We have many real interest rates and they vary significantly but all of them negative.
Later in the year, we will have more data on pass through of wage hike on prices, and next year's wage negotiations.
We will also know more about pass-through of Yen-Dollar rate on inflation via import prices.
BoJ will consider adjusting degree of monetary conditions if board has greater confidence its outlook is realized.
What data to focus shifts as data comes in, today US employment and consumption, and Chinese consumption may deserve more attention than before.
We monitor data to detect developments that are not already covered in our risk scenarios, looking at data outside the current priority list is equally important.
In meeting with PM Ishiba, Governor Ueda also said BoJ has enough time to carefully monitor financial markets, economy at home and abroad.
There is no silver bullet in better communication, each approach comes with pros and cons.
There is no clear consensus yet among board members about future approaches on better communication.
There is a strong will among us to learn from what happened in august and continue to try better on communication.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is testing 149.00 once again following these comments, down 0.16% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.0950 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD consolidates previous losses below 1.0950 in the European session on Thursday. Markets turn cautious and refrain from placing any fresh bets on the pair ahead of the ECB Accounts and the all-important US CPI report.
GBP/USD posts small gains below 1.3100, awaits US CPI
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias but stays below 1.3100 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair benefits from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend, although lacks conviction, amid cautious markets, ahead of the key US CPI inflation data release.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains, bullish USD to cap gains ahead of US CPI report
Gold price bounces off a multi-week low amid subdued USD price action on Thursday. Bets for a regular 25 bps Fed rate cut in November should keep a lid on the XAU/USD. Investors now look to the release of the US CPI report for a fresh directional impetus.
US CPI inflation set to soften further in September
Inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, is expected to increase at an annual rate of 2.3% in September, down from the 2.5% rise reported in August. The core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to stay unchanged at 3.2% in the same period.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.