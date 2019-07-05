The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Amamiya is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled appearance in the parliament.

Many central banks have no plan to issue digital currencies in near future but willing to do research.

BOJ also has no plan to issue digital currency in near future.

Japan has been slow in shifting to cashless society but usage of cashless settlement may expand rapidly in future.

Some academics say central bank digital currencies would allow c. banks to more effectively apply negative rates, but no c. bank is thinking of doing this.

Don't think central bank digital currency would help promote competition in private retail settlement market.