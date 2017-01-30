BOJ to upgrade its 3-year economic growth outlook - Nikkei

The Nikkei, Japanese daily, offers a preview on the BOJ policy meeting, noting that the bank is s poised to upgrade its three-year economic growth outlook.

Key Highlights:

At Jan meeting the bank will compile its quarterly outlook on economic activity and prices

The BOJ will forecast its outlook for each of the next three years through fiscal 2018

FY 2017 growth outlooks is expected to be upgraded to the mid-1% range

1.3% for FY2017

0.9% for FY2018

On Inflation:

Consumer prices less fresh food at minus 0.1% in fiscal 2016

1.5% in fiscal 2017

1.7% in fiscal 2018

"Little on the ground has changed since the BOJ last considered its price inflation outlook"