The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members shared their views on the monetary policy outlook on Thursday, per the BoJ Minutes of the July meeting.
Key quotes
Members shared a view over the need for vigilance to the risk of inflation overshoot.
Many members said it was appropriate to raise rates to 0.25%, adjusting the degree of monetary support.
A few members said it was appropriate to adjust the degree of monetary support moderately.
One member said economic conditions were good enough to somewhat push up the current very low policy rate.
One member said they must be vigilant to the impact of rising inflation, driven in part by the weak yen, on household sentiment and small firms' costs.
A few members said it was appropriate to gradually adjust very low rates now to avoid being forced to hike rates rapidly later.
One member said the BOJ must adjust the degree of monetary support further if the strength of capital expenditure and wage growth could be confirmed.
One member said they must carefully look at various risks in proceeding with monetary normalisation.
One member said BOJ must avoid creating too much market expectation of future rate hikes as inflation expectations have yet to be anchored at 2%
One member said it was difficult to move rates mechanically as there was high uncertainty on Japan's neutral rate.
One member said it was difficult to move rates mechanically as there was high uncertainty on Japan's neutral rate level
Cabinet minister representative said must be vigilant to impact of weak yen, rising inflation on households' purchasing power, downside risks to overseas economies
Market reaction to the BoJ Minutes
At the time of writing, USD/JPY was down 0.01% on the day at 144.74.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. With wage inflation becoming a cause of concern, the BoJ looks to move away from ultra loose policy, while trying to avoid slowing the activity too much.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies after the overnight pullback from 19-month top; looks to Fed's Powell
AUD/USD consolidates during the Asian session and seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp pullback from its highest since February 2023. The optimism over China's new stimulus measures, the divergent RBA-Fed policy expectations and the underlying bullish tone across the global equity markets lend support to the Aussie.
USD/JPY holds below 145.00 after BoJ Minutes
The USD/JPY pair edges lower to near 144.60 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The weakening of the US Dollar amid rising bets on a jumbo interest rate reduction from the US Federal Reserve in November continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold price consolidates below all-time peak, awaits Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold price extends its sideways price move amid mixed cues, though it remains close to the record high touched on Wednesday. The USD preserves the previous day's goodish recovery gains, which, along with a positive risk tone, caps the safe-haven XAU/USD. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid dovish Fed expectations.
Ethereum's key value driver is concentrated in asset speculation, says CoinShares
Ethereum is down over 2% on Wednesday following CoinShares' recent report detailing token transfers and asset speculation as some of the key value drivers for ETH. The report also highlighted how the recent Mainnet upgrade has complicated the Layer 1 and ETH's economic design.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.