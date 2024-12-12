BoJ leaning to keep rates steady next week – Reuters

Citing five sources familiar with the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) thinking, Reuters reported on Thursday that the Japanese central bank is considering to keeping interest rates steady next week.

A source said, “policymakers prefer to spend more time scrutinising overseas risks and clues on next year's wage outlook.”

"Japan isn't in a situation where imminent rate hikes are needed," one of the sources said.

"With inflation benign, it can afford to spend time scrutinising various data," another source said, a view echoed by two more sources.

"The biggest risk for Japan's economy comes from overseas," a third source said, saying that sluggish global demand could hurt corporate profits and dampen their appetite to hike pay.

In a sign of its confidence over the economic outlook, the central bank is likely to maintain its view that consumption is "increasing moderately as a trend," they said.

Market reaction

USD/JPY has recovered losses on these headlines, rebounding to near 152.50. The pair hit an intraday low at 151.95 earlier in the Asian session on Thursday.