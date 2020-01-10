The Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday that “by all measures UK labor market is very tight”.

UK labor market is not tightening further.

Very hard to think this is the peak of the labor market.

A reduction of uncertainty after the election and fiscal stimulus could boost the UK demand.

Expects pay growth to be sustained in early part of 2020.

Expects further below-target inflation.

Her inclination is toward a cut in rates if downside risks emerge.

Risks are tilted to the downside.