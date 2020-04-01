Boeing Stock Price: NYSE: BA price shows investors losing faith in a bailout, without justification

- Boeing has closed March below $150, significantly below the $180 recovery peak.
- The relative calm in broader markets has not been reflected in the planemaker's shares.
- Bailout by the government is on the cards amid the crisis.
Boeing has closed the turbulent month of March below $150 per share. The NYSE traded planemaker has been hit by the coronavirus crisis. Flights are grounded amid travel restrictions, and airlines are not keen to buy additional aircraft as the future remains highly uncertain.
The Chicago-based company has large factories around Seattle, the first cluster of Covid-19 cases in the US, and has also suffered from production issues as workers could not perform their jobs. The current crisis joined the Max 737 debacle that had dogged the firm earlier and caused a change in management.
However, Boeing's stock price recovered from the lows around $95. One reason was a broad recovery in equities amid liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve. Moreover, the firm may receive support from the government as part of the fiscal rescue package passed by Congress.
Boeing Stock Forecast
But now, the fresh fall is indicating that investors may be losing faith in a potential bailout. The share of the company led by Dave Calhoun has shed some 15% while the S&P index has seen ups and downs since then.
Boeing is a national champion – with competition coming only from Airbus, Europe's planemaker. It is hard to believe that Washington will let it fail, under whatever circumstance.
BA traded close to $300 in early March, when the crisis had already hit Asia and Europe. It may have room to rise from its lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0950 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.0950 amid a risk-off mood that is favorable for the dollar. Coronavirus cases have topped 860,000 and deaths are over 42,000. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, down on the day. The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 27% and global infections topped 850,000. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 47.8.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
Gold spikes to session tops near $1600 mark, stronger USD capping gains
Gold reversed an early dip to over one-week lows and turned higher for the day. The safe-haven precious metal benefitted from the global risk-aversion trade. Resurgent USD demand might turn out to be a key factor that might cap gains.
WTI: Bears eyeing $19 mark amid oversupply concerns, ahead of EIA
Having faced rejection once again near 20.80 region, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumes its recent bearish trend, as the bears now look to test the 17-year low of 19.27 reached earlier this week.