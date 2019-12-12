BoC's Poloz making key comments: Don't put a lot of weight on individual data points

Bank of Canada Governor, Stephen Poloz, has been crossing the wires today and is making additional comments following what he cited earlier as tepid global growth and historically low-interest rates that are going to be the norm for the foreseeable future.
Additional comments
- Says the trend has been a positive one for the labor market.
- We don't put a lot of weight on individual data points, especially labour data.
- When interest rates are negative fiscal policy is preferable to monetary policy.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures 1.1100 as the US announces a trade deal
The US announced it has reached a deal in principle with China awaiting Trump’s signature. Risk-appetite takes over the market. Dollar remains strong.
GBP/USD bounces sharply on risk-on mood
GBP/USD trimmed most of its intraday loses and nears 1.3200, as risk-on took over the financial world, following news indicating a deal in principle between the US and China. Investors on their toes ahead of election’s outcome.
“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament
Conventional wisdom has it we get a sterling rally if he wins and gets a ruling majority, while getting a hung Parliament means a drop in the pound.
Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments
It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.