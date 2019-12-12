BoC's Poloz making key comments: Don't put a lot of weight on individual data points

Bank of Canada Governor, Stephen Poloz, has been crossing the wires today and is making additional comments following what he cited earlier as tepid global growth and historically low-interest rates that are going to be the norm for the foreseeable future.

Additional comments

Says the trend has been a positive one for the labor market.

We don't put a lot of weight on individual data points, especially labour data.

When interest rates are negative fiscal policy is preferable to monetary policy.

More to come...