CNN has Joe Biden winning Michigan, a key battleground state.

Only Arizona and Nevada for the 270 Electoral College votes are needed. Biden now has 248 but will gain 5 more on this win to 253. Donald Trump is at 214.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign says he is taking critical legal actions in Pennsylvania and is declaring victory there.

However, all ballots won't be counted until past Friday according to CNN.

Trump leads by 6% with 85% in so far.

Market implications

So far, Trump is legally disputing Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

A contested election could be positive for the US dollar.