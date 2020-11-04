CNN has Joe Biden winning Michigan, a key battleground state.
Only Arizona and Nevada for the 270 Electoral College votes are needed. Biden now has 248 but will gain 5 more on this win to 253. Donald Trump is at 214.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign says he is taking critical legal actions in Pennsylvania and is declaring victory there.
However, all ballots won't be counted until past Friday according to CNN.
Trump leads by 6% with 85% in so far.
Market implications
So far, Trump is legally disputing Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
A contested election could be positive for the US dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.7200 despite volatile markets on US elections
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7048 directed towards three-week high flashed the previous day. US elections become interesting even as Biden’s minor lead, Trump offers a tough challenge. Second-tier Aussie data also came in positive but were mostly ignored, Trade Balance in focus.
EUR/USD mute above 1.17 waiting for definitions
The US presidential race is not over. Joe Biden has a modest advantage, but several state are still being dispute, with Trump taking legal actions on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Equities won the day.
XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections
Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states.
2020 Elections: Markets are cheering, but what exactly? Some answers and what's next
A winner has yet to be declared in the 2020 Presidential Elections, which have turned into a nail-biter. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the results, the reaction in financial markets, and discuss what is next.
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate edged higher after this report and was last seen gaining 1.65% on the day at $38.75.