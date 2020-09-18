BI: An interest rate cut is not ruled out yet – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy give their opinion on the recent interest rate decision by the Bank Indonesia (BI).
Key Quotes
“Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.00% at its September 2020 monetary policy meeting (MPC), which is in line with consensus forecast. Consequently, Bank Indonesia (BI) maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 3.25%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.75%. BI reiterated that the decision is consistent with the need to maintain exchange rate stability, with inflation expected to stay low, yet conducive to support the economic recovery.”
“BI’s macroprudential policy stance will remain accommodative, in line with its policy mix and steady coordination with the government’s policy supporting the process and progress of economic recovery and to mitigating the risk in the financial sector due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
“We keep the view that BI may cut the BI 7 Day Reverse Repo rate by another 25bps in Q4 to 3.75% as growth recovery trajectory may be slower than expected. However, this is likely to be the last rate cut for 2020, bringing the BI 7 Day Reverse Repo rate to a record low level. BI forecast GDP growth at 4.8% in 2021 while stating that current account deficit may narrow below 1.5% of GDP this year. Inflation is expected to remain within the 2-4% target for this year and next year. Going forward, we still expect BI to deploy other easing measures and may implement more macroprudential measures to ensure ample liquidity.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.