The Bank of Japan's Minutes have been released:
Most members shared the recognition that downside risks to economic activity and prices warranted attention. Although it would take time to achieve the 2 percent price stability target, it was appropriate to persistently continue with the current powerful monetary easing as the momentum toward achieving 2 percent inflation was being maintained with the output gap remaining positive.
About the BoJ
The Bank of Japan publishes a study of economic movements in Japan after the actual meeting. These meetings are held to review economic developments inside and outside of Japan and indicate a sign of new fiscal policy. Any changes in this report tend to affect the JPY volatility. Generally speaking, if the BoJ minutes show a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the JPY, while a dovish outlook is seen as negative (or bearish).
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1000 figure
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is ending Tuesday near Monday’s highs.
GBP/USD: Bulls dominate above 1.2471/67 confluence, 2-week-old support-line
Following its run-up on Tuesday, GBP/USD successfully trades above near-term key support-confluence as it seesaws near 1.2485 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Holding in the 107 handle, eyes on Fed speakers
USD/JPY is trading around 107 the figure within a 20 pips range of between 106.99 and 107.18 following a risk-off session overnight and the pair fell from 107.70 to 107.00.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.
US Second Quarter Final GDP Revision Preview: The consumer is cued
Annualized economic growth in the second quarter is expected to be unchanged at 2.0%. The initial release was at 2.1%. First quarter growth was 3.1%. Business investment curtailed by trade concerns.