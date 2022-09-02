Next week, the Bank of Canada will have its monetary policy meeting. Market consensus is for an increase in the key rate to 3.25%. Analysts at TD Securities look for the BoC to deliver a 75 basis point hike, bringing rates into restrictive territory. They see little incentive for smaller hikes CPI running well above target and the economy in excess demand. The BoC's messaging will be the larger source of uncertainty; we expect the Bank to emphasize that rates are now restrictive and signal that future hikes will be more modest in size.
Key Quotes:
“The economic situation clearly calls for restrictive policy rates, and we see a clear path for the BoC to hike by 75bps in September. We expect the pace of tightening to slow in October however, which may imply some moderation in the Bank's forward-looking language in the September communique.”
“Ahead of the BoC, we note that USDCAD has started to run ahead of the global drivers we track for the pair. Our tools peg USDCAD around 1.30. In turn, while we could see some action above 1.32 in the short-term, we prefer to fade those rallies given the divergence in risk sentiment and other drivers.”
“The market is pricing a terminal rate for this hiking cycle around 3.875%, we see fair value closer to 3.65% taking our call of 3.5% for the terminal plus allowing for the probability of realizing higher than 3.5% (where we see the risks to our forecast), a 4% terminal price would give us substantial conviction to fade.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
