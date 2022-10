This event is already causing distress as anti-CCP protestors are rallying outside of the congress buildings. Much of the protests stem from anti-covid lockdown sentiment as tensions continue to rise in the country. Chinese ADR stocks were paying the price on Thursday as JD.Com (JD) , PinDuoDuo (PDD) and Nio (NIO) were all trading well below water alongside Alibaba.

As China continues to grapple with its zero-covid policy, Beijing reimposed more rounds of new restrictions in major cities. Shanghai is one of those cities, and many are concerned as the country is finally just recovering from its last round of lockdowns. Given that Shanghai is the financial and business capital of the country, we could be on the verge of another period of slowing economic growth for China. Beijing also saw increased restrictions ahead of the Communist Party’s Congress later this week.

Alibaba Group (BABA) dropped lower on Thursday despite a historic intraday rally that saw the S&P 500 snap its recent six-day losing streak. Shares of BABA fell by 1% and closed the trading session at a price of $75.01. Stocks initially pulled back after the release of the September CPI Report but pulled off a record bounce later in the day. Inflation came in higher than expected for September, but the oversold conditions in the market led to a relief rally. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 2.8%, the S&P 500 added 2.6%, and the Nasdaq rose higher by 2.2% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.