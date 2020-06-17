Australian Trade Minister: International border restrictions likely to last for some time to come

International border restrictions are expected to last for a prolonged period, said the Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“The return of international students can be more easily accommodated. “

“Open tourist traffic into Australia might not be until next year.”

His comments come as the fears over the second-wave of coronavirus is gripping the markets, with risk-aversion, the key theme in play so far this Wednesday.

The spike in new infections in Beijing and Victoria is weighing heavily on the aussie dollar. The AUD/USD pair is down 0.32% to 0.6860.