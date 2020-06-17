Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown

Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.

Global Times reports, “after Beijing raised its emergency response to Level II, all residential compounds now undergo seal-off management to prevent further community COVID19 spread.”

China's Heilongjiang province to impose 21-day quarantine for those coming from Beijing’s medium-to-high risk areas, Global Times reported.

The tightening of measures comes after the city reports 31 new cases as of end-June 16 vs. 27 reported a day earlier, per China’s National Health Commission (NHC).

Additional details

China reports 44 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-June 16 vs. 49 a day earlier. China reports 11 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-June 16 vs. 8 a day earlier. China reports 11 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-June 16 vs. 6 a day earlier.

Beijing has entered “wartime mode” on June 13. The city upgraded the risk level of a township in the Fengtai district, where the COVID-19 cases were first discovered, to the highest level.

Some 28 regions in four districts in Beijing upgraded their COVID-19 risk level to medium.

The authorities suspended sports events and the arrival of tourists from other parts of China immediately following the discovery of the new cases.

They announced Tuesday that all students from grades 1-12 will stop going to school, and all restaurants will suspend hosting weddings and large parties.

Market reaction

Amid a fresh risk-aversion wave, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.25% while AUD/USD quickly eroded 30-pips after facing rejection just below 0.6900 to now trade around 0.6865.

USD/JPY lost nearly 20-pips and hit daily lows of 107.17.