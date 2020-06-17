Australia endorses plan to resume travel bubble with New Zealand in two weeks

According to Reuters, Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Chief Health Officer has endorsed the plan to recommence a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand in two weeks.

The plan is to restart a flight connecting the capitals of the two countries, Canberra- Wellington, in two weeks.

Market reaction

The aussie dollar fails to cheer the above piece of news, as the resurgence of the coronavirus spread globally continue to dent the market sentiment.

Beijing reported 36 new cases while the US states saw a record spike in new infections, especially, Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

Meanwhile, Victoria, the Australian state, recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

At the press time, AUD/USD refreshes lows at 0.6855, down 0.30% on the day.