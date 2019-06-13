Australian labour market data (May): 42.3K headline Employment / 5.2% Unemployment vs 5.1% (AUD lower on that 0.1% miss)

- Aussie jobs disappointed with a miss in the unemployment 5.2% vs 5.1%.
- AUD/USD is lower on the details of the report as markets continue to expect the RBA to cut rates further.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics issued its Labour Force Survey for May. There were expectations leading into today's data that the federal election may well have helped boost employment in the month, contributing to a slightly lower unemployment rate.
"For May employment we expect an election bounce of +50k, skewed towards part-time as the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) temporarily hires poll booth staff and vote counters. The July 2016 election saw a temporary jump of +73k part-time workers. A lift of +50k with an unchanged participation rate could see the unemployment rate dip again to 4.9% and put a nail in the July cut coffin,"
analysts at TD Securities argued.
However, wide-ranging estimates for jobs added ahead of the data fell in between 16,000- 35,000 jobs in May ahead of the data. For the unemployment rate, which is key, the market was looking for 5.1% vs 5.2% prior.
Australian labour market data (May)
- Australian Unemployment rate May: 5.2% (est 5.1%; prev 5.2%). This is another disappointment for the RBA that is already on the path of lowering rates, and this will be a weight of the Aussie.
- Australian Employment change May: 42.3K (est 16K prev 28.4K). This was a big beat compared to market expectations, although, as described above, there were higher expectations.
- Australian Full Time Employment Change: 2.4K vs the prior -6.3K.
- Australian Part Time Employment Change: 39.8K vs prior was +34.7K.
- Participation Rate: 66.0% vs (expected 65.8%, prior was 65.8%). A jump here will have contributed to the big beat in the headline.
*Revisions to priors:
- Australian Employment Change May: 42.3K (est 16K ; prevR 43.1K ; prev 28.4K)
- Australian Full Time Employment Change May: 2.4K (prevR -0.3K ; prev -6.3K)
- Australian Part Time Employment Change May: 39.8K (prevR 43.4K ; prev 34.7K)
- Australian Participation Rate May: 66.0% (est 65.8% ; prevR 65.9% ; prev 65.8%)
National Australia Bank Limited revises down near term economic forecasts
On the Aussie economy as a whole, analysts at NAB have revised down our near term economic forecasts:
"This reflects the inclusion of the Q1 national accounts, but more importantly continuing weak consumer demand in Q2 as well as further weakness in the construction cycle. That evidence comes both from our Business Survey for May and internal NAB transaction data. It is interesting to note that by Q2 2019 year to growth will be as low as 1.3% y/y% - with little contribution from underlying private sector demand."
"Not surprisingly that produces a weaker labour market outcome for 2019 – with unemployment rising to around 5.3% by year’s end. There is some risk that should growth be this weak, unemployment could deteriorate further."
AUD/USD outlook
With the resumption of a liquidity policy from the RBA, the aussie is likely to remain weak whatever the Fed does in the second half. The historical low for the Australian Dollar in 2001 and 2002 is still a long way to fall.
FXStreet's analyst Joseph Trevisani said in his preview.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.