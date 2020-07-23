Australian Finance Minister: Backdrop of an economic and fiscal outlook remains highly uncertain

The finance minister, Mathias Cormann, is talking in Canberra.

He has stated that there are fiscal supports that the Australian government has put in place in a five-year economic plan to pull the country out of the recession.

We are doing all of this against the backdrop of an economic and fiscal outlook that remains highly uncertain.... but we are in a better, stronger, more financially resilient position than just about any country in the world.

However, details of the five-year plan will not be unveiled until the federal budget in October and they are only dealing with two years today, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

AUD/USD is unchanged in a tight range despite the various concerns over the economy, trade wars and spread of the virus.