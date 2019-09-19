Australian Employment Change in at 34.7K vs 10.0K expected

The Australian jobs report has been released and AUD/USD has dropped 20 pips. Jobs growth has beaten consensus in 4 of the past 5 months, including a steep 41k gain in July but today's was a slight disappointment, especially in the Unemployment Rate, and that the Employment Change was lower than the prior and still not strong enough to avert a potential rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia - potentially by November
- Participation Rate came in at 66.2%, higher that 66.1% expected and prior, (bullish, but assisting the Unemployment Rate).
- The Unemployment Rate came in at 5.3%, (bearish).
- Employment Change was in at 34.7K vs 10.0K expected but below 41.1K prior, (too many bearish factors elsewhere).
- Part-Time Employment Change arrived at +50.2K vs prior 6.7K, (bearish).
- Full Time Employment Change came in at -15.5K, (bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
National Bank of Australia comment on Aussie economy
"We have changed our call on monetary policy. Previously we expected a cut in November to 0.75%, together with additional fiscal stimulus. We now expect a further cut to 0.5% in February, at which point the Reserve Bank would outline its plans on unconventional policy. Unless the government delivers a meaningful fiscal stimulus, a further cut to 0.25% by mid-2020 is likely, along with the adoption of non-conventional monetary policy measures."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD: Rising wedge at the top inflates downside risk
GBP/USD portrays a short-term rising wedge bearish formation while trading near 1.2475 during the Asian session on Thursday. One-week-old rising wedge surrounding monthly tops questions buyers.
USD/JPY reverses towards 108.00 ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY is seen correcting the hawkish Fed-led surge, as the bears target the 108 handle, tracking the renewed weakness in S&P 500 future, despite rallying Asian stocks and Treasury yields. Focus shifts to BOJ.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.
Dollar remains king after the Fed despite diminshing powers
The Fed has met expectations by cutting rates. However, its intention to keep them unchanged has pushed the dollar higher – and more may be in store. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam discuss the developments.