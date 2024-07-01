Australian Dollar steadies after stronger-than-expected China’s Manufacturing PMI

- The Australian Dollar halts its losses after the release of the higher-than-expected China’s Manufacturing PMI.
- Australia’s Manufacturing PMI dropped for the fifth consecutive month to 47.2 in June.
- The US Dollar declines as recent inflation data raises the odds of the Fed’s rate cuts in 2024.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) holds ground as the Caixin Manufacturing PMI from China increased to 51.8 in June, defying the expectations of a decline to 51.2 from May’s 51.7. Any change in the Chinese economy could impact the Australian market as both nations are close trade partners.
The AUD received pressure as investors’ sentiment soured following data indicating that Australia's June manufacturing PMI contracted at its fastest rate since May 2020. Market focus now turns to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) upcoming policy meeting minutes on Tuesday for insights into the monetary policy direction.
The US Dollar (USD) depreciates due to the heightened expectations of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) deducting interest rates in 2024. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in December by 25 basis points has increased to nearly 32.0%, up from 28.7% a week earlier.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar holds ground after stronger China’s PMI
- The Judo Bank Australia Manufacturing PMI dropped for the fifth consecutive month to 47.2 in June from 49.7 in May. This decline is the fastest deterioration since May 2020.
- Australia’s 10-year government bond yield surged above 4.4%, as a hot inflation reading fueled fears that the Reserve Bank of Australia might raise interest rates again in the next meeting in August.
- NBS China’s Manufacturing PMI remained at 49.5 in June, consistent with market forecasts and marking the second consecutive month at this level. This result indicates the fourth instance of contraction. Meanwhile, the Non-Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.5 from the previous reading of 51.1, below market expectations of 51.0. Despite marking the 18th consecutive month of expansion in the service sector, this is the slowest growth rate since last December.
- On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that US inflation eased to its lowest annual rate in over three years. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased by 2.6% year-over-year in May, down from 2.7% in April, meeting market expectations. Core PCE inflation also rose by 2.6% year-over-year in May, down from 2.8% in April, aligning with estimates.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser. Hauser said it would be a “bad mistake” to formulate policy in response to a single inflation report. He emphasized that there is still a suite of economic data to come that will require detailed analysis, per Bloomberg.
- Last week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 4.0% in the year to May 2024, up from 3.6% in April and exceeding market forecasts of 3.8%. This marks the highest level since November 2023.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar edges lower toward 0.6650
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6670 on Monday. The daily chart analysis indicates a neutral bias for the AUD/USD pair as it consolidates within a rectangle formation. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly above the 50 level, suggesting a potential for bullish bias.
The AUD/USD pair may encounter resistance near the upper boundary of the rectangle formation around 0.6690, followed by the psychological level of 0.6700. Additional resistance is seen at 0.6714, the highest level since January.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair finds support around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6621. A break below this level could lead the pair to test the lower boundary of the rectangle formation near 0.6585.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.32%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|EUR
|0.32%
|-0.00%
|0.14%
|0.03%
|0.21%
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|0.22%
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|0.03%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|AUD
|-0.00%
|-0.21%
|-0.22%
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.23%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.23%
|0.17%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends bid above 0.6650 after upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is defending a small bid above 0.6650 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair is off the highs even though China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 51.8 in June. A sharp US Dollar recovery alongside the Treasury yields undermines the Aussie. US ISM PMI awaited.
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0750 as France's far right leads first round of snap elections
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0750 in Asian trading on Monday. The Euro rises as French exit polls point to the far-right National Rally (RN) party winning the first round of snap elections. Meanwhile, the US Dollar stays offered on renewed Fed rate cut bets after soft US PCE inflation data.
Gold attracts some sellers below $2,350 ahead of US PMI data
Gold price edges lower to $2,325 on Monday during the early Asian trading hours. The precious metal loses ground amid a continuation of the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance. Investors will keep an eye on the US June ISM PMI, which is expected to improve to 49.0 in June from 48.7 in May.
Over 1 million people hold at least one Bitcoin, here’s where BTC is headed
Bitcoin wallet addresses holding at least one Bitcoin has crossed 1 million, per Glassnode data on June 30. Majority of BTC holders are profitable at the current price and analysts predict a bull run in the largest asset by market capitalization.
French election: The far-right wins, but there’s a big test to come
The initial reaction to the first round of voting in the French Parliamentary election that took place on Sunday has been a small sigh of relief. EUR/USD has opened higher, and is up some 20 pips. Although Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party won the largest vote share, it was still short of an overall majority.