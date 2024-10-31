Australian Dollar loses ground following data from Australia, China

- The Australian Dollar depreciates after the release of mixed economic data from Australia and China’s NBS PMI on Thursday.
- Australian Retail Sales rose by 0.1% MoM in September, against the expected 0.3% and the previous 0.7% growth.
- Traders await the upcoming US PCE inflation data on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges lower following the release of mixed economic data from Australia and China’s NBS Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Thursday. However, hawkish expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy outlook continued to support the Aussie Dollar and limit the downside of the AUD/USD pair.
In September, seasonally adjusted Australian Retail Sales rose by 0.1% month-over-month, falling short of the expected 0.3% and significantly down from the 0.7% growth seen in the previous month. On a quarterly basis, Retail Sales increased by 0.5% in Q3, rebounding from a 0.3% decline in the prior quarter.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some traction as market caution lingers amid uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election. The Greenback, however, encountered headwinds as the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annualized expanded by 2.8% in Q3, below 3.0% in Q2 and forecasts of 3.0%.
Traders are now focusing on upcoming key US data releases: PCE inflation data on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar depreciates after mixed economic data
- The Australian Dollar faced downward pressure after Australia's lower-than-expected third-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released on Wednesday. However, mixed economic data from the United States (US) balanced out this effect.
- China's NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in October, up from 50.0 in the previous month but slightly below market expectations of 50.4. Meanwhile, the NBS Manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 from the prior reading of 49.8, modestly surpassing the forecast of 50.0.
- The ADP Employment Change report showed that private businesses in the United States added 233,000 workers in October, marking the largest increase since July 2023. This followed an upward revision to 159,000 in September and significantly exceeded forecasts of 115,000.
- The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose just 0.2% quarter-over-quarter in the third quarter, down from 1.0% in the previous quarter and slightly below the anticipated 0.3%. The monthly CPI rose by 2.1% year-over-year in September, coming in below market expectations of 2.3% and down from August's reading of 2.7%.
- On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that JOLTS Job Openings reached 7.443 million in September, down from 7.861 million in August and falling short of the market expectation of 7.99 million.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia signaled that the current cash rate of 4.35% is sufficiently restrictive to guide inflation back to the target range of 2%-3% while continuing to support employment. As a result, a rate cut in November appears unlikely.
- ANZ-Roy Morgan Australia Consumer Confidence dropped to 86.4 this week, down from 87.5 the previous week.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar steadies above 0.6550 close to descending channel’s upper boundary
AUD/USD hovers near 0.6570 on Thursday. The daily chart shows a short-term bearish trend as the pair trades within a descending channel. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower and sits just above the 30 level, reinforcing the bearish sentiment.
On the support side, the AUD/USD may test the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.6510, followed by the key psychological level of 0.6500.
For resistance, the AUD/USD pair challenges the upper boundary of the descending channel near 0.6580, with another psychological barrier at 0.6600. A breakout above this could open the path toward the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6608.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.12%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|-0.00%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|0.12%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.16%
|0.09%
|-0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales s.a. (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the value of goods sold by retailers in Australia. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales values in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Oct 31, 2024 00:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 0.1%
Consensus: 0.3%
Previous: 0.7%
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
The primary gauge of Australia’s consumer spending, the Retail Sales, is released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) about 35 days after the month ends. It accounts for approximately 80% of total retail turnover in the country and, therefore, has a significant bearing on inflation and GDP. This leading indicator has a direct correlation with inflation and the growth prospects, impacting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rates decision and AUD valuation. The stats bureau uses the forward factor method, ensuring that the seasonal factors are not distorted by COVID-19 impacts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains confined in a range after BoJ's inaction
USD/JPY edges lower after the BoJ, as was widely anticipated, decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged amid a rare political turmoil in Japan after Sunday's snap elections. The downside remains cushioned amid doubts over the BoJ's ability to hike interest rates further and the emergence of some USD dip-buying, bolstered by bets for a slower path of rate cuts by the Fed.
AUD/USD loses ground following data from Australia, China
The Australian Dollar edges lower following the release of mixed economic data from Australia and China’s NBS PMI on Thursday. However, hawkish expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy outlook continued to support the Aussie Dollar and limit the downside of the AUD/USD pair.
Gold price remains close to record high amid US election jitters, geopolitical risks
Gold price edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday amid a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive in the wake of the US political uncertainty and Middle East tensions, which might continue to benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
MicroStrategy set to raise $42 billion over 3 years to buy Bitcoin
MicroStrategy released its third quarter financial report on Wednesday. The report revealed its 17.8% BTC yield year-to-date and discussed the company's plan to raise $42 billion to acquire more of the top cryptocurrency.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.