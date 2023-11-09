Australian Dollar holds ground above major level on subdued US Dollar

- Australian Dollar looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
- Australia’s central bank made a dovish rate statement; weighing on AUD.
- Investors adopt a cautious stance as Fed officials resist the notion of lowering interest rates.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) attempts to snap a three-day losing streak on the subdued US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the downbeat US Treasury yields. However, the AUD/USD pair experienced downward pressure following a dovish rate statement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) post the policy decision.
Australia’s central bank opts for a data-dependent strategy in response to the persistent challenges posed by inflation and a slowing Australian economy. This approach was underscored by the RBA's decision on Tuesday to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 4.10% to a 12-year high of 4.35%. The move was a direct response to the latest revealed inflation data, indicating a notable monthly increase of 5.6%.
The AUD/USD pair confronts challenges amid a tepid market atmosphere this week, with investors awaiting fresh cues before making any moves, especially in light of the upcoming US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision in December.
Cautious sentiment prevails as Fed officials resist the idea of lowering interest rates. Investors will likely focus on the upcoming weekly US Jobless Claims report for potential market impact. Additionally, market participants anticipate insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion later in the day, focusing on "Monetary Challenges in a Global Economy."
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar attempts to halt the losing streak on the downbeat Greenback
- The RBA has resumed policy tightening, raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 4.10% to 4.35% after maintaining the benchmark interest rate unchanged for four consecutive meetings.
- Australia’s TD Securities Inflation (YoY) fell to 5.1% in September from 5.7% prior.
- Australia’s Retail Sales grew 0.2% in the third quarter after contracting by 0.6% in the previous quarter.
- Economists at the National Australia Bank (NAB) anticipate another 25 basis points hike in February following the Q4 inflation data. Additionally, NAB believes that rate cuts are unlikely to commence until November 2024.
- China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessed an annual decline of 0.2% in October, compared to the expected 0.1% decrease. The monthly CPI dropped by 0.1%, contrasting with the earlier 0.2% growth.
- Pan Gongsheng, the Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), expressed optimism in a statement on Wednesday, saying that China's economy is on a positive trajectory and that it is anticipated to achieve the 5% growth target successfully.
- Additionally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has adjusted its outlook for China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, now projecting a 5.4% growth rate in 2023, up from the initial forecast of 5.0%, and 4.6% in 2024, surpassing the previous estimate of 4.2%.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reinforced the opinion that the US Fed is contemplating future increases in short-term interest rates. Moreover, Neil Kashkari, President of the Minnesota Fed, questioned about whether the central bank had raised rates sufficiently. Kashkari cited the economy's resilience as a factor influencing his perspective.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics recently unveiled the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for October, disclosing a figure of a 150K increase in jobs. This missed the expected 180K and marked a substantial drop from September's 297K.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar hovers around 0.6400 aligned with 21-day EMA
The Australian Dollar hovers around the major support at 0.6400 psychological level on Thursday, with the additional backing of the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6394. A decisive breach below the latter could propel the AUD/USD pair towards a descent, targeting the November low at 0.6318. On the upside, the immediate resistance is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6417, followed by the psychological level at 0.6500 aligned with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6508.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.23%
|0.74%
|0.96%
|1.67%
|0.97%
|1.22%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.22%
|0.53%
|0.74%
|1.44%
|0.75%
|0.99%
|-0.20%
|GBP
|-0.75%
|-0.53%
|0.21%
|0.92%
|0.22%
|0.46%
|-0.73%
|CAD
|-0.96%
|-0.77%
|-0.22%
|0.71%
|-0.01%
|0.25%
|-0.95%
|AUD
|-1.69%
|-1.46%
|-0.93%
|-0.72%
|-0.70%
|-0.46%
|-1.67%
|JPY
|-0.98%
|-0.74%
|-0.44%
|0.01%
|0.71%
|0.25%
|-0.95%
|NZD
|-1.21%
|-0.97%
|-0.43%
|-0.25%
|0.48%
|-0.25%
|-1.17%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|0.20%
|0.72%
|0.94%
|1.61%
|0.95%
|1.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6400 amid mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is struggling to extend gains above 0.6400 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Aussie pair feels the heat from the mixed Chinese inflation data, which showed that the country's CPI dropped more than expected in October while PPI outpaced estimates.
USD/JPY eases off 151.00 on weaker USD, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY is easing from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions lends some support to the Japanese Yen. Fed's Powell awaited.
Gold set to test 200-day SMA at $1,935, Powell eyed
Gold price is licking its wounds while flirting with a three-week low just below the $1,950 level early Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is trading broadly subdued amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market sentiment.
XRP price continues to find support from investors even as Ripple Swell day one disappointed investors
XRP price did not rally as much as was expected out of it in the past day given Ripple's developer conference has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Fedspeak: How will it impact the market?
A slew of Fed speakers might be impacting the current momentum in US stocks. Although tech stocks are performing well, we may eventually experience a pause or even a prolonged one. Traders are hesitant to take any risks.