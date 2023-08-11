- Australian Dollar finds a floor in the lower 0.65s after selling off on fears of a credit crunch in the Chinese property sector.
- Hawkish commentary from the Governor of the RBA, Philip Lowe, helps staunch the bleeding from China property sector woes.
- US factory gate inflation comes out higher than expected, supporting the US Dollar.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) finds a floor against the US Dollar (USD) after selling off during the Asian session on fears of a credit crunch in the Chinese property sector triggered by the default of a private property developer, Country Garden.
The Australian Dollar comes under pressure again, however, following the release of higher-than-expected US factory gate inflation with the release of Producer Price Index data (PPI) for July.
AUD/USD trades in the 0.65s at the start of the US session.
Australian Dollar news and market movers
- The Australian Dollar reverses the substantial gains made on Thursday as a result of positive market sentiment and a weaker US Dollar, caused by the release of lower-than-expected US inflation data for July.
- Fresh China economy woes may have contributed to the Australian Dollar’s turn lower.
- During Friday’s Asian session, the news surfaced that Chinese private property developer Country Garden defaulted on its debt, spreading fear of a meltdown in the country’s fragile property sector.
- Given Australia’s reliance on exporting raw materials such as Iron Ore for Chinese building projects, the news weighed heavily on the Australian Dollar.
- The Aussie found support during the Asian session after comments from Governor Lowe that the market interpreted as hawkish and, therefore, positive for AUD. Lowe reiterated the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) commitment to fighting inflation and did not rule out the need for further rate hikes.
- Headline PPI shows a 0.8% rise in July YoY versus the 0.7% forecast and 0.3% MoM versus the 0.2% anticipated.
- Core PPI shows a 2.4% rise versus the 2.3% YoY forecast, and 0.3% against the 0.2% estimated on a MoM basis.
Australian Dollar technical analysis
AUD/USD is in a sideways trend on both the long and medium-term charts. The February high at 0.7158 is a key hurdle, which if vaulted, will give the longer-term charts a more bullish tone.
The 0.6458 low established in June is a key level for bears. If this is breached decisively, it would color the charts more bearish. Price is currently closer to this key low.
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar: Weekly Chart
Price has now broken cleanly below the confluence of moving averages (MA) close to 0.6700, made up of most of the major SMAs – the 50-week, 50-day and 100-day. The breaching of this key support and resistance level was a bearish sign.
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar: Daily Chart
AUD/USD has broken below the 0.6600 June lows, and a continuation down to the key May lows at 0.6460, is quite possible. A decisive break below them would open the way for a move down to 0.6170 and the 2022 lows.
Because the pair is in a sideways trend overall, it is unpredictable, and the probabilities do not favor either bears or bulls overall – nor is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) providing much insight on either timeframe.
For bulls, a decisive break back above the skein of MAs in the upper 0.66s and then through 0.6750 would be a prerequisite for a more optimistic outlook.
In technical terms, a ‘decisive break’ consists of a long daily candlestick, which pierces cleanly above or below the critical level in question and then closes near to the high or low of the day. It can also mean three up or down days in a row that break cleanly above or below the level, with the final day closing near its high or low and a decent distance away from the level.
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
