Australian Dollar extends losses as Trump plans to increase 10% import tariffs on China

- The Australian Dollar extends its losses as market sentiment takes a hit following Donald Trump’s announcement of increase in tariffs.
- Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index for October is the focus on Wednesday.
- The latest US PMI has reinforced the likelihood of the Fed slowing the pace of rate cuts.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to weaken against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, driven by dampened market sentiment following President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of a 10% increase in tariffs on all Chinese goods entering the United States (US), along with a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada.
The downside for the AUD/USD pair may be limited, as the Australian Dollar could find support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook on future interest rate decisions. Traders are now turning their attention to Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October due on Wednesday, a key indicator that could influence expectations regarding domestic monetary policy.
The RBA’s November Meeting Minutes indicated that the board remains cautious about the risk of further inflationary pressures, underscoring the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance. While the board noted there was no "immediate need" to adjust the cash rate, it stressed the importance of keeping all options open for future policy changes, highlighting a flexible and data-driven approach.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar weakens amid dampened market sentiment
- The US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials on Tuesday. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee indicated that the Fed is likely to continue lowering interest rates toward a neutral stance that neither stimulates nor restricts economic activity. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari highlighted that it remains appropriate to consider another rate cut at the Fed’s December meeting, according to Bloomberg.
- The USD faced challenges due to bond market optimism following President-elect Donald Trump's selection of fund manager Scott Bessent as the US Treasury secretary, a seasoned Wall Street figure and fiscal conservative.
- The downside risks for the USD remain contained, bolstered by robust preliminary S&P Global US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, which have reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may slow the pace of rate cuts.
- Futures traders are now assigning a 52.3% probability to the Federal Reserve cutting rates by a quarter point, down from 58.7% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
- In November, S&P Global US Composite PMI climbed to 55.3, indicating the strongest growth in private sector activity since April 2022. The US Services PMI rose to 57.0, up from 55.0 in October and significantly surpassing market expectations of 55.2, marking the sharpest expansion in the services sector since March 2022. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI increased to 48.8 from 48.5 in October, aligning with market forecasts.
- The Judo Bank Australia PMI Composite Output Index dropped to 49.4 in November from 50.2 in October, indicating a modest contraction in private sector output for the second time in three months. Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.4 in November from 47.3 in October, marking its 10th consecutive month of contraction. Meanwhile, the Services PMI fell to 49.6 from 51.0, signaling the first contraction in services activity in ten months.
- Australia's four largest banks are predicting the Reserve Bank of Australia's first rate cut. Westpac has revised its forecast for the first cut to May, up from February. National Australia Bank (NAB) also expects the cut in May. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and ANZ are cautiously forecasting a rate cut in February.
Australian Dollar extends losses to near 0.6450 due to persistent bearish bias
The AUD/USD pair hovers near 0.6470 on Tuesday, with technical analysis of the daily chart suggesting strengthening short-term bearish momentum. The pair remains confined within a descending channel, while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below 50, signaling persistent negative sentiment.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair could test its yearly low of 0.6348, last reached on August 5, with additional support found near the descending channel's lower boundary at 0.6330.
The resistance lies at the nine-day EMA of 0.6503 and the 14-day EMA of 0.6512. A decisive break above these levels could weaken the bearish outlook and open the door for a potential rally toward the four-week high of 0.6687.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.23%
|0.21%
|-0.22%
|0.89%
|0.23%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|EUR
|-0.23%
|-0.01%
|-0.45%
|0.66%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.21%
|0.01%
|-0.41%
|0.67%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|0.22%
|0.45%
|0.41%
|1.12%
|0.45%
|0.41%
|0.33%
|CAD
|-0.89%
|-0.66%
|-0.67%
|-1.12%
|-0.65%
|-0.68%
|-0.77%
|AUD
|-0.23%
|-0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.45%
|0.65%
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.41%
|0.68%
|0.03%
|-0.09%
|CHF
|-0.11%
|0.12%
|0.11%
|-0.33%
|0.77%
|0.12%
|0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains in the red below 0.6500 on US-China trade risks
AUD/USD remains under selling pressure below 0.6500 in the Asian session on Tuesday, reversing some losses. Trump's threatened additional 10% tariffs on China, weighinmg heavily on risk sentiment and the China-proxy Australian Dollar while lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar.
USD/JPY ranges around 154.00 as US Dollar strength offsets risk aversion
USD/JPY remains confined in a familiar range at around 154.00 in Tuesday's Asian trading. Fresh tensions surrounding US-China trade war underpin the safe-haven US Dollar, limiting the risk-off sentiment-driven gains in the Japanese Yen. Fed Minutes are next in focus.
Gold: Trump tariffs threat lifts XAU/USD, focus shifts to Fed Minutes
Gold price has staged a solid comeback so far this Tuesday’s trading after hitting a six-day low at $2,605 in early dealings. Gold buyers look forward to the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) November meeting for the next push higher.
TRON Foundation becomes the largest investor in Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform, World Liberty Financial, received new support on Monday after Tron founder Justin Sun announced that the Tron Foundation had invested $30 million into the president-elect's platform, making them its largest financial supporter.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.