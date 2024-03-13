Australian Dollar remains tepid amid a higher ASX 200, US Dollar remains calm

- Australian Dollar exhibits sideways movement with a bias to continue its losing streak.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index mirrors the gains seen on Wall Street overnight, avoiding the upbeat US Inflation data.
- US CPI YoY and MoM rose by 3.2% and 0.4%, respectively, in February.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) consolidates, with a sentiment indicating a potential continuation of its losing streak for the third successive session on Wednesday. Despite the S&P/ASX 200 Index rising for the second consecutive day, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, lower commodity prices could exert pressure on the Aussie Dollar. Investor sentiment remains cautiously optimistic following the release of upbeat Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States (US).
Australian Dollar suffered losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, driven by a stronger-than-expected CPI report that dampened hopes of a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This strengthened the Greenback, potentially creating headwinds for the AUD/USD pair. Traders are likely to shift their focus to the US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data scheduled for release on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar remains subdued on risk-off sentiment
- Australia's NAB Business Confidence Index decreased to 0 in February, from 1 in the previous month.
- Australia's NAB Business Conditions Index improved to 10 from the previous reading of 7 (revised from 6).
- Sarah Hunter, Assistant Governor (Economics) at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), addressed a panel at the AFR Business Summit on Tuesday, discussing fourth-quarter GDP in line with forecasts. Hunter mentioned that recent inflation data also matched expectations, with inflation remaining the primary hindrance to household consumption.
- CIBC discusses the latest US CPI data for February, noting that while the report exceeds consensus expectations, it does not warrant alarm regarding inflation trends.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a rate cut in March has decreased to 1.0%, while in May it stands at 15.6%. In June, the likelihood of a rate cut is estimated to be 66.6%.
- US CPI (YoY) came in at 3.2% in February, exceeding estimates of 3.1% and above January’s 3.1%. The monthly index printed 0.4% as expected above 0.3% prior.
- US Core CPI increased by 3.8% year-over-year, above the expected 3.7% but below the previous 3.9% reading. While MoM remained consistent at 0.4% against the expected 0.3%.
- The Monthly Budget Statement printed a deficit of $296 billion in February, below the expected deficit of $299 billion. However, it has sharply increased from the previous deficit of $22 billion.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 275K in February, surpassing January's figure of 229K and beating expectations of 200K.
- US Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) grew by 4.3%, falling slightly below February’s estimated and previous reading of 4.4%. Monthly, there was an increase of 0.1%, which was lower than the anticipated 0.3% and the previous month's 0.5%.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar tests the psychological support of 0.6600
The Australian Dollar remains positioned above the psychological support of 0.6600 on Wednesday. A breach below this level might propel the AUD/USD pair toward the vicinity of the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6584, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6581. To the upside, the AUD/USD pair could encounter significant resistance at the major level of 0.6650, followed by the previous week’s high of 0.6667. A breakthrough above the latter could provide further momentum for the pair to challenge the psychological barrier of the 0.6700 level.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|0.02%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|0.01%
|AUD
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|JPY
|0.18%
|0.22%
|0.21%
|0.21%
|0.21%
|0.09%
|0.21%
|NZD
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|0.14%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
