Australian CPI Preview: Forecasts from six major banks, inflation to have declined further

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December and the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 on Wednesday, January 31 at 00:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers of six major banks regarding the upcoming inflation data.
Headline is expected at 3.7% year-on-year in December vs. 4.3% in November. If so, this would be the lowest since December 2021 but still above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) 2-3% target range. For the fourth quarter, both headline and trimmed mean inflation are expected at 4.3% YoY.
ANZ
We expect headline CPI to print at 0.8% QoQ in Q4, which would see annual inflation slow sharply to a two-year low of 4.3% YoY. Trimmed mean inflation forecast is expected to be a little stronger than the headline measure at 0.9% QoQ and 4.4% YoY. But this would still be the lowest quarterly result since Q3 2021. A result in line with our forecasts would be lower than the RBA’s latest forecasts of 4.5% YoY for both headline and trimmed mean inflation in Q4. This should be enough to stay the RBA’s hand at its February 5-6 meeting. However, we expect non-tradables and services inflation will still be very strong in Q4, with six-month annualised rates of around 6% and 4½% respectively. This suggests that further rate hikes aren’t fully off the table yet, although our base case remains that the cash rate has peaked at 4.35% and that the next move is down (in late 2024). The monthly CPI indicator is forecast to slide to 3.7% YoY in December, which would be a two-year low.
ING
We expect the CPI increase to come in at about 0.8% MoM, which would take the inflation rate all the way down from 4.3% to only 3.5% YoY, within spitting distance of the RBA’s 2-3% target. That’s all very well, but the run rate for Australian monthly CPI is still way too high to take inflation meaningfully lower in the medium term. We will need to see this slow markedly over the first half of the year if rate cut expectations are not to turn sour.
Westpac
Our December quarter CPI forecast is 0.8% QoQ / 4.3% YoY. The Trimmed Mean forecast is 0.9% QoQ / 4.4% YoY. At 4.3% YoY, headline inflation is forecast to come in a bit softer than the RBA forecast of 4.5% YoY. At 4.4% YoY for the Trimmed Mean, our forecast is marginally softer than the RBA’s forecast of 4.5%. Our forecast for inflation is consistent with our current view that the RBA will remain on hold at the February meeting and that the RBA will be reducing the cash rate at the September meeting later this year. For the December Monthly CPI Indicator, we forecast a 3.0% YoY increase which would be a 0.3% increase in the month.
TDS
We expect Dec monthly CPI to continue to decelerate to 3.5% YoY in part aided by base effects and some pullback in recreational prices from lower airfares. Factoring in our Dec f/cs and the Oct/Nov prints, we project Q4 headline CPI at 0.7% QoQ, more dovish than the RBA forecast at 1.0% QoQ, and pins annual inflation at 4.2% YoY. A cap in utilities fees from subsidies and lower transport inflation are likely the main drags to Q4 headline inflation while for trimmed mean, we suspect price pressures may be a tad stickier. We project trimmed mean at 0.8% QoQ, 4.2% YoY, lower than the RBA's f/c of 1.1% QoQ. While the deceleration in inflation is making good progress, we doubt the RBA will be convinced that annual trimmed mean inflation will return to the 2-3% target this year. Upside risks to inflation remain, especially after scheduled tax cuts to commence in Jul'24, possible cost of living relief before the May'24 Budget and no evident improvements in productivity. We have the first RBA cut penciled in for Aug.
SocGen
We forecast a further decrease in monthly headline inflation to 4.0% YoY in December, with the housing and recreation/culture sectors likely to have been the two main drivers of the decline given high base effects. We also expect the 4Q23 data to show a decrease in both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter inflation. The decline in inflation we anticipate would support our base scenario of no further hikes in the RBA policy rate.
Citi
We reduce our headline Q4 CPI inflation forecast by 0.3pp to 0.7% QoQ with the trimmed mean forecast also reduced marginally by 0.1pp to 0.9% QoQ, while the weighted mean forecast is now 0.8%. Over the year, headline inflation is expected to be 4.2%, while underlying inflation is forecast at 4.3%. Crucially, both these projections are below the RBA’s SMP forecast from November, which had both headline and underlying inflation at 4.5%. If our forecast is correct, and both headline and underlying inflation undershoot the Bank’s SMP projections, then it’s unlikely the RBA will hike in February. However, we keep our call unchanged of one more hike and will readjust the cash rate view following the CPI data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel above 1.0800 on Tuesday as investors refrain from taking large positions. The data from the US showed that there were 9.02 million job openings in December and the consumer sentiment continued to improve in January.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 as mood sours
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory near 1.2650 in the American session on Tuesday. The cautious market stance helps the USD stay resilient against its rivals after mixed data releases and weighs on the pair ahead of the Fed and BoE meetings.
Gold pulls away from two-week highs, holds above $2,030
Gold price turned south and declined below $2,040 after setting a fresh two-week high near $2,050 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.1% after US data and caused XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily gains.
Bitcoin eyes comeback to $45,000 as buying power returns to exchanges
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
Eurozone narrowly avoids recession
The eurozone managed to narrowly escape a recession in the fourth quarter, with this morning’s surprisingly strong Spanish reading of 0.6% helping to prop up the region.