The Australian government announced on Thursday that it will impose tariff increases on all imports from Russia.
The Russian imports will be hit with 35% tariffs, effective from April 25.
Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly said that “Russia considers the presence of any US, NATO military infrastructure in countries bordering Afghanistan unacceptable.”
Market reaction
The Antipodeans reacted negatively to the above announcement, with AUD/USD dropping below 0.7500 while the kiwi is testing lows near mid-0.6900s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from 50-DMA amid resurgent dollar demand, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD’s upside breakout challenges the 50-DMA roadblock at 1.1181. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid broad risk-aversion, recovery in yields. Bullish RSI suggests any pullback could be short-lived, focus on US/EU inflation.
GBP/USD off from day’s high at 1.3140 ahead of UK’s GDP and US Jobless Claims
GBP/USD has attracted offers from 1.3144 as investors await UK’s GDP and US Initial Jobless Claims. The DXY is responding more to the economic data after the hangover of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. US Initial Jobless claims are likely to underperform while UK’s GDP will remain flat.
Gold appears ‘sell the bounce’, key US data eyed
Despite Wednesday’s rebound, gold price remains exposed to downside risks amid hopes for diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis while Russia continues its hostilities on the ground. Gold traders closely watch the action in US yields, Ukraine news ahead of US data.
Loopring set for an explosive launch after flipping this resistance
Loopring price has set a stable bottom after the downtrend vanished on January 22. Since then, LRC has managed to flip multiple hurdles, turning them into reliable support levels. With the recent flip of a significant level, investors can expect the altcoin to trigger another run.
A recession in 2022 looks increasingly likely as more yield curve inversions appear
The long end of the yield curve rallied strongly on Tuesday with the middle of the curve pricing in more hikes by the Fed. More inversions signal a recession sooner rather than later. The highly watched 2-10 spread was positive 6 basis point.