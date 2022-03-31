- AUD/USD is struggling to resist above 0.7500 amid disappointing China’s PMIs.
- Risk-aversion, sell-off in commodities price limit aussie bulls.
- The US dollar licks its wounds amid poor data, weaker yields and Ukraine hopes.
AUD/USD remains on a slippery slope around 0.7500 so far this Thursday, having failed to find acceptance above the latter amid broad risk-aversion.
The higher-yielding aussie bears the brunt of a contraction in the Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMIs. It’s the first time since September 2020 that both indicators have contracted together.
The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 from 50.2 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, while the non-manufacturing PMI eased to 48.4 from 51.6 in February.
Concerns over the Chinese economic slowdown amid the latest covid outbreaks coupled with soaring inflation worldwide are sapping investors’ confidence. This is helping put a fresh bid under the US dollar, as it licks its wound after Wednesday’s huge sell-off, triggered by a steep correction in the Treasury yields across the curve. A slowdown in the US ADP jobs creation and a downward revision to the Q4 GDP collaborated with the downside in the dollar.
Additionally, a slump in oil prices is leaving AUD/USD vulnerable to the additional downside. WTI prices crashed over 4% after Reuters reported that US President Joe Biden's team is weighing a massive oil release to combat inflation. The total release may be as much as 180 million barrels, the sources said.
Next of relevance for the major remains the US PCE inflation data and the incoming updates on the Ukraine conflict, as the peace talks are likely to resume online on April 1.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7502
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7381
|Daily SMA50
|0.7249
|Daily SMA100
|0.7223
|Daily SMA200
|0.7299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7537
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7502
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7523
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7495
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7459
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
