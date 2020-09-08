Australia: Payroll jobs rose in August while Victoria’s fell again – ABS

The latest data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Tuesday, a slowdown in the rate of job losses in the coronavirus-hit Victoria when compared to a month ago.

Additional details

“Payroll jobs fell by 0.4% over the month to 22 August.”

“Payroll jobs fell by 2% in Victoria while for the rest of Australia, payroll jobs rose 0.1%.”

“While payroll jobs continued to fall in Victoria into the third week of August, it was at a slower rate than earlier in the month.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD is flatlined around 0.7275, unperturbed by the mixed Australian NAB Survey and payroll data. Quiet trading and a lack of strong catalysts could be the reasons behind the listless performance of the aussie.