Aussie Trade Balance: Exports soar 6% MoM, AUD at a standstill

Australia's trade data has been released, a highly anticipated event where the nation's surplus throughout the covid crisis has been a supporting factor to the country's currency.
Key notes
Australia May balance goods/svcs A$+9,681 mln, s/adj (Reuters poll: a$+10,000 mln)
Exports +6 pct MoM, seasonally adjusted vs 3% in April.
Imports +3 pct MoM, seasonally adjusted.
AUD/USD, down 0.16% on the day so far at 0.7488 moments after the release, has hardly budged don the release as investors hold back for the final US data of the week and the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls.
The focus in markets this week has been on the coronavirus spread which has benefitted the greenback, soring to fresh cycles highs overnight, as the currency collects a safe haven bid while investors scurry from nations most affected by the new Delta wave; Australia has been one of the nations impacted.
US Dollar Index: Overbought RSI probes DXY bulls near three-month top
AUD/USD: Depressed near 0.7500, braces for yearly low on coronavirus concerns, firmer USD
About the Trade Balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges upon 1.1845 break
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1855-60, having dropped to the key horizontal support, amid the early Asian session on Thursday. Monthly resistance line, 10-DMA guard immediate upside amid bearish MACD. Sellers may aim for a yearly low.
GBP/USD: Off weekly bottom above 1.3800 but not out of woods
GBP/USD struggles to defend the bounce-off weekly low. Four-month-old horizontal area restricts immediate downside, monthly resistance line tests corrective pullback. Cap on Momentum line, sustained trading below 100-day SMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery capped around $1,770 as bulls seek fresh clues
Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher around $1,770, after snapping a two-day downtrend, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Dogecoin outperforms in Q2, positioned to target higher prices
Dogecoin price rally from the 200-day SMA is a bullish start to a sustainable advance moving forward. In the short term, DOGE needs to resolve the symmetrical triangle embracing price for the last five trading days.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.