AUD/USD: Depressed near 0.7500, braces for yearly low on coronavirus concerns, firmer USD

- AUD/USD edges lower inside a 10-pips range after three-day downtrend.
- Australia keeps local lockdowns, strict border restrictions amid virus resurgence.
- US dollar benefits from risk-aversion, upbeat data and the quarter-end moves.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Aussie Trade Balance will provide immediate direction, risk catalysts are the key.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7500, takes a breather following three-day fall to weekly low, amid the early Asian morning on Thursday. The Aussie pair’s latest south-run could be linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Australia as well as the broad strength of the US dollar.
Major parts of Queensland, New South Wales, the Northern Territory and Western Australia witness local lockdowns with strict border control as the Oz nation struggles with the Delta variant outbreak. While the cases are mostly linked and marked traceable, the central government’s stand over ignoring AstraZeneca vaccine for blood clotting issue gets high criticism from states. It’s worth noting that a 4.0% fully-vaccinated Australian count pushes Canberra to speed up on its jabbing.
Other than the covid fears, China’s weaker-than-previous official PMIs and upbeat US ADP Employment Change for June also contributed to the AUD/USD pair’s weakness.
Additionally, the US dollar’s strength adds to the pair’s downside as the greenback gauge ended Q2 2021 with the strongest monthly gains in 4.5 years. While upbeat economics back hopes for firmer US NFP and keep the greenback stronger, uncertainty over the Fed’s next move and hawkish Fedspeak offer extra strength to the US currency. Recently, Fed's Robert Kaplan reaffirmed his hawkish stance and said, ''I’d want to taper sooner than the end of the year.''
Amid these plays, Wall Street marked mixed performance whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.2 basis points to 1.468%. Further, the US Dollar index (DXY) jumped to the highest since early April.
Looking forward, Australia trade numbers for May and China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for June will offer immediate direction to the pair, not to forget the covid updates and other risk-related headlines. However, major attention will be given to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Jobless Claims for the day as they will offer clearer signs for tomorrow’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Forecasts suggest a mixed view of the Aussie and China data to keep AUD/USD pressured towards the yearly low amid downbeat qualitative catalysts. However, any negative surprises from the US numbers may trigger the pair’s consolidation move later in the day.
Technical analysis
A pullback from the 0.7600 threshold precedes a clear downside past 200-DMA to keep AUD/USD bears directed to the year low near 0.7475 ahead of the August 2020 top around 0.7415. Meanwhile, any bounce below the 0.7565 level, comprising 200-DMA, becomes immaterial.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7498
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7639
|Daily SMA50
|0.7711
|Daily SMA100
|0.7717
|Daily SMA200
|0.7565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7571
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7506
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7424
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7594
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7617
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD testing 1.1845/50, euro looks vulnerable
US dollar jumps across the board as traders look toward the NFP. Euro unable to benefit from lower US yields. EUR/USD drops to test last week's lows, bias point to further losses.
GBP/USD remains above 1.3800, for now
The positive tone of the pound faded during the American session. US dollar outperforms on June’s last trading session. GBP/USD holds bearish bias, survives above 1.3800.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,775 as next recovery goal
Gold has been recovering amid end-of-quarter flows. The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD is eyeing $1,775 as the next target. How high can XAU/USD go?
Dogecoin outperforms in Q2, positioned to target higher prices
Dogecoin price rally from the 200-day SMA is a bullish start to a sustainable advance moving forward. In the short term, DOGE needs to resolve the symmetrical triangle embracing price for the last five trading days.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.