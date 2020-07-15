Aus' Chief health officer warns that there will be more deaths in Victoria

The Guardian reported that Chief health officer, Prof Brett Sutton, has warned that there will be more deaths from the current wave of coronavirus cases in Victoria.

When we have 238 cases every day we are looking at 2-3 deaths in a week’s times, so we have to have these numbers decrease.

He said the numbers appear to be stabilising right now, but said there is “no guarantee of a drop off” in case numbers. Whether it happens will depend on how well people are obeying the stay at home orders, he says.

Meanwhile, Sutton also says the fact that the daily numbers have not consistently fallen yet, despite the hotspot postcodes being locked down for two weeks now, does not necessarily mean the lockdowns have not worked.

He said it is possible that restrictions could be “stepped up”.

I don’t know, I honestly don’t know how likely it is to step up or the opportunities to step down. We have set that six week period because I am absolutely confident that that is length of time that is required to get those case numbers down