AUD/USD whipsaws around weekly top above 0.7550 on RBA’s inaction

- AUD/USD wobbles around intraday/weekly high as RBA keeps monetary policy intact, hints QE extension.
- DXY ignores Treasury yiled rebound to print three-day downtrend.
- Covid woes stay intact, Epsilon adds to the virus-led pessimism.
- RBA’s Lowe needs to justify the latest moves to defend the bulls.
AUD/USD pays a little heed to widely anticipated RBA inaction, despite easing from the recent top to 0.7560, up 0.46% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair cheers broad US dollar weakness.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) poured cold water on the face of expectations that the Aussie central bank will tease the monetary policy consolidation during the July meeting. That said, RBA left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% while also keeping the three-year bond yield target steady. The central bank also signaled fresh bond purchase plans.
Read: RBA keeps rates steady at 0.10% in July, plans third round of QE
Australia’s coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions play a major role in the RBA’s latest action as the Oz nation struggles with the covid variant outbreak. While the latest new cases eased to 29 from 44 so far during July 06, per ABC News, numbers remain grim in Sydney, Queensland and New South Wales.
The latest addition to the virus woes is the strain that resists vaccine and becomes a major threat if spreads faster outside the origin California, named Epsilon.
Elsewhere, market sentiment remains divided over the Fed’s next moves following Friday’s mixed data employment comprising an uptick in the headlines Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in contrast to the firmer Unemployment Rate. Hence, today’s US ISM Services PMI for June, expected 63.5 versus 64.0 prior, will be watched closely for inflation component ahead of the FOMC minutes to confirm the divide among the Fed policymakers and recall the US dollar bulls.
On an immediate basis, AUD/USD traders are more interested in comments from RBA Governor Lowe to know the reason behind the latest moves. Should the central banker sounds grim, the quote may register a pullback but the US data will be the key afterward.
Read: ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Technical analysis
A sustained break of monthly resistance line, now support, keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful to regain the controls. In doing so, 200-DMA near 0.7575 acts as the key hurdle.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7566
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|0.7529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7595
|Daily SMA50
|0.7692
|Daily SMA100
|0.7707
|Daily SMA200
|0.7574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7508
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7445
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7519
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7482
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7572
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
NZD/USD surges towards 0.71 on sooner RBNZ rate hike expectations
NZD/USD is trading above 0.7050, approaching the 0.7100 mark, as the bulls remain unstoppable on strong business survey and expectations that the RBNZ could hike rates as early as this year. The US dollar's post-NFP decline also offers support to the kiwi.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price is bouncing off a crucial support level at $0.00000811. Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.