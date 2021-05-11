AUD/USD: Wavers above 0.7800 amid cautious sentiment on US Inflation day

- AUD/USD picks up bids inside a recent 20-pip trading range.
- Traders turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data.
- Aussie budget forecasts no inflation problem until 2022-23, upbeat data from US, China couldn’t impress bulls.
- Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence may offer intermediate direction but nothing more important than US CPI.
AUD/USD wobbles around mid-0.7800s, after posting mild daily gains, as traders embrace for the key US Consumer Price Index on Wednesday. The Aussie pair begins the key day within the latest choppy range between 0.7835 and 0.7850, also comprising a brief move touching 7819 and 0.7857. Not only the pre-event cautious sentiment but a lack of major data and mixed response from the recent catalysts also test the quote’s moves.
All eyes on US inflation…
Although China’s headline inflation figures came in positive and Australia's budget also ignored the record deficit to promote economic recovery, not to forget strong US second-tier data, AUD/USD stayed lacklustre. The reason could be traced from the market belief that the economy is heating due to the heavy stimulus to battle the pandemic, which in turn could push the central banks to recall the easy money policy, versus the policymakers’ efforts to convince of inaction, for now.
Aussie budget for 2021-22 fiscal year, published on Tuesday, stayed on course to heavy spending, as expected. The important point was that the government expects inflation to cross 2.0% in 2022-23, which in turn suggests no challenges for the RBA, at least for now.
Before the budget, China published April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data wherein the headline CPI eased from upbeat forecast but the factory-gate inflation, PPI, jumped to the highest since October 2017. Also on the data side could be the upbeat US JOLTS Job Openings and NIFB Business Optimism Index.
It should be noted that the technology sector keeps weighing on Wall Street and the overall market sentiment also turned sluggish amid mixed updates concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccinations. The United Nations (UN) is holding a secret meeting over the Middle East tensions but nothing major arrived yet.
Looking forward, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for May, prior 6.2%, can offer immediate direction but traders are likely to witness less volatility in Asia as they fear for the US inflation figures, which they should. Given the upbeat US Treasury yields keeping markets cautiously positive, mildly upbeat inflation can do its work to balance the market and keep AUD/USD buyers hopeful.
“Fed’s inflation analysis proves accurate is, for the moment, irrelevant. There is no CPI result that will prompt speculation on interest rates,” said FXStreet’s Joseph Trevisani.
Read: US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
Technical analysis
AUD/USD remains inside the key 0.7820-7900 area, comprising late April tops and February levels respectively, with oscillators suggesting bullish momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7842
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.7831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7752
|Daily SMA50
|0.7711
|Daily SMA100
|0.7715
|Daily SMA200
|0.7483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7892
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7826
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7867
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7784
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend gains, trades around 1.2150
The EUR/USD pair surpassed its previous high for a handful of pips before retreating. Risk aversion put a cap on high-yielders demand, ahead of critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD: Reopenings optimism supports the pound
UK’s progress in the battle against covid hints at a strong economic comeback. The UK will publish Q1 Gross Domestic Product this Wednesday, expected to have contracted. GBP/USD is extremely overbought but shows little signs of bullish exhaustion.
Gold rebounds after dropping below $1,820
Gold is in the hands of the bulls but a correction is on the cards. The monthly outlook is critical which makes the next few weeks testing for the gold market. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target 200-day SMA.
EOS price marches to $23 after Block.one announced new crypto exchange
EOS price may log the largest one-day gain since July 3, 2017. No signs of an extreme overbought condition on the daily or weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). Block.one announces plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.
Yield Outlook: Inflation = higher rates and yields
We expect US rates and yields to continue to tick up over the next 3-6 months as the US recovery gains speed, inflation expectations and real interest rates continue to rise and markets really begin to discuss the timing of Fed QE tapering.