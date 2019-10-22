AUD/USD: Traders on the sidelines awaiting Brexit vote, with ears out for trade-headlines

- AUD has performed well over this month.
- AUD/JPY could come into play on Brexit voting.
AUD/USD has not been particularly eventful on Tuesday, travelling between 0.6850 and 0.6883 and flat around the 21-hour moving average at the time of writing in the 0.6860s.
The focus has been elsewhere, with trade-war and US politics taking a back seat to politics in the Commonwealth with Brexit voting and Canadian elections - Brexit voting will take place at the top of the hour and could have a wide impact on the FX sphere - including the Aussie due to the wider implications in global growth – AUD/JPY could come into play.
Meanwhile, both the Kiwi and Aussie have performed well over this month so far with the optimism about a trade deal between the US and China. "If optimism about a trade deal between the US and China rises further it is likely that the AUD and the NZD will be among the best performer and the JPY the worst," analysts at Rabobank argued – "A caveat is that any reprieve on a phase 1 trade deal could be short-lived."
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6867
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6765
|Daily SMA50
|0.6782
|Daily SMA100
|0.6858
|Daily SMA200
|0.6969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6881
|Previous Daily Low
|0.684
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.672
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6856
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6926
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.