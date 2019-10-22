Brexit: UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson's Brexit deal and timetable - live stream

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit deal to the European Union will be put to test in Parliament on Tuesday with lawmakers voting on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) in its second-reading. If the bill is approved, lawmakers will be voting on the proposed timetable, which aims to finalize Brexit by the end of the week.

Latest headlines suggest that PM Johson's government will have enough votes to have the WAB approved today. However, earlier in the day, Johnson hinted that he could call a snap election if MPs were to vote down his timetable and markets are likely to react to the outcome of the second vote.

The first vote and the second vote are expected to take place at 18:00 GMT and 18:15 GMT, respectively.

