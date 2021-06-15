AUD/USD struggles to regain 0.7700 from weekly low as market braces for FOMC

- AUD/USD consolidates recent losses from the lowest since June 04.
- US Treasury yields paused two-day uptrend, Wall Street posted mild losses.
- US PPI, Retail Sales came in mixed but signal escalating price pressure.
- Fed eyed, Aussie/China data may offer intermediate clues.
AUD/USD wobbles around 0.7680-90, off a weekly low, as it begins the key Wednesday comprising the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Other than the pre-Fed caution, mixed data from the US and a light news feed also contribute to the pair’s latest sluggish performance.
All eyes on Fed…
With the US macros keep reflation fears on the table, market players firm up their calls for the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to accept the price pressure woes as more than temporary and revise up the dot-plot, not to forget expecting hints of tapering. However, Chairman Jerome Powell & Company is known for smart play and hence everybody is keenly awaiting the key announcements, up for publishing in the US session.
That said, the recent US economics conveyed weaker-than-expected Retail Sales for May, -1.3% versus -0.8% expected. However, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose more than 6.3% forecast to 6.6% YoY. On the other hand, Australia’s Q1 House Price Index crossed 3.6% previous readouts to 7.5% YoY but the QoQ readings eased to 5.4% versus 5.5% market consensus and 3.0% prior.
It’s worth noting that the RBA minutes and fears of the escalating West versus China tussle also contributed to the AUD/USD weakness. The RBA minutes stepped back from highlighting the July meeting for the hints of monetary policy adjustments while also saying, “It would be premature to bring QE to an end.” China conveyed its dislike for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) group whereas the US ship heads to the South China water.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields marked 1.2 basis points (bps) of a downside to 1.49%, the first in three days while the US equity benchmarks closed mildly offered by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Looking forward, nothing matters more than the Fed and hence the pre-FOMC trading lull could keep AUD/USD chained. However, Australia’s Westpac Leading Index and China’s Industrial Production, as well as Retail Sales, may offer intermediate moves to the pair traders.
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Chair Powell will determine market response
Technical analysis
AUD/USD extends Friday’s breakdown of 100-day SMA, near 0.7725, towards an ascending support line from April 01, around 0.7660. A bearish crossover between 50-day SMA and 21-day SMA joins downbeat oscillators to keep sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7687
|Today Daily Change
|-25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.7712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7738
|Daily SMA50
|0.7736
|Daily SMA100
|0.7727
|Daily SMA200
|0.7548
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7727
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7794
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.2100 ahead of the Federal Reserve
The EUR/USD trades around 1.2120, unchanged on a daily basis as investors stand cautious ahead of Fed’s decision. US Retail Sales missed expectations
GBP/USD bounces off two-month lows
GBP/USD has bounced off the fresh two-month low of 1.4034 but remains depressed. The delay in Britain's reopening is outweighing upbeat UK job figures. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed.
XAU/USD extends slide toward $1,850, eyes 200-day SMA at $1,840
After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, gold remains on the back foot on Tuesday and was last seen trading at $1,855, where it was down 0.55% on a daily basis.
These three cryptocurrencies look primed to test the May lows
XLM impulsiveness on bounces has been null since the beginning of June. LTC locked in a symmetrical triangle below the union of the 200-day SMA with the anchored VWAP. CHZ faces a quadfecta of resistance that may require a revolution to defeat.
Stocks ease ahead of Fed, pricing pressures grow, retail sales drop, mixed dollar
US stocks are slightly softer heading into the FOMC as the stimulus boost wanes, inflation fears grow, and the economic recovery shows signs of softening. A wrath of US economic data delivered a somewhat mixed picture for Fed policy.