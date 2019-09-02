AUD/USD struggles to extend the recovery, focus shifts to RBA

- AUD/USD recovers after upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.
- Further upside lacks momentum amid mixed Aussie data, trade woes.
- Aussie awaits RBA for fresh impetus, US markets are out on Labor Day.
With the new US-Sino tariffs kicking-in, the AUD buyers seem to lack vigor so far this Monday, leaving AUD/USD in a tight range between 0.6720-0.6735 levels.
RBA to stand pat on Tuesday – Scotiabank
The spot managed to pull off the lows reached in early Asia after the CBA Manufacturing PMI for August arrived at 50.9 points, down from 51.6 points in July. However, the renewed upside fizzled out following mixed Australian ANZ Jobs Advertisement data and Company Operating Profits numbers.
However, the bulls once again regained poise and hit session highs at 0.6735 following an unexpected expansion seen in the Chinese manufacturing sector in August, as reflected by the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data that came in at 50.4. The recovery was shallow, as markets continued to weigh the lingering US-China trade war fears after both the US and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other’s’ goods on Sunday.
The commodity-currency also failed to get any boost from the commodities, as gold traded on the back foot amid a broadly stronger US dollar while oil prices were little changed amid the latest tariffs.
Meanwhile, the bulls remained cautious ahead of the Australian Retail Sales and Trade report due on Tuesday ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision. The RBA is widely expected to keep the policy steady, as they want to wait and watch the impact of the previous rate cuts.
In the meantime, the pair will remain at the mercy of the USD dynamics and risk trends amid holiday-thinned quiet trading.
AUD/USD Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6731
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6763
|Daily SMA50
|0.6887
|Daily SMA100
|0.6933
|Daily SMA200
|0.7036
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6786
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1000 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD has kicked off the week around 1.1000, consolidating Friday's losses. Manufacturing PMIs, Italian politics and responses to German regional elections are eyed.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2150 as Brexit storms are brewing
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, marginally higher. PM Boris Johnson threatened to oust party members that vote against the government. Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday.
USD/JPY lacks upside momentum amid trade/political pessimism
USD/JPY fails to recover beyond the 21-DMA as trade/political pessimism favors the JPY. The US markets’ off and downbeat Nikkei Manufacturing PMI triggered an early-day pullback.
Gold fails to gain traction amid overall US Dollar strength
Gold remains on the back foot despite US-China trade war and geopolitical tension concerning the Middle East and Hong Kong. The US Dollar (USD) consolidates near multi-year highs amid a US holiday.
Forex Today: New US-Sino tariffs kick in and Brexit battle reaches new highs
New US tariffs on China have kicked in over the weekend as planned. The world's second-largest economy has hit back as expected. President Donald Trump reiterated that high-level talks are still set to go ahead later this month in Washington.