AUD/USD sticks to gains above 0.6700, remains close to multi-month top set on Wednesday

AUD/USD attracts some buyers for the third straight day despite weaker Aussie trade balance data.

September Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend some support to the pair.

Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution for bullish traders ahead of the US NFP on Friday.

The AUD/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the third straight day on Thursday and is currently placed comfortably above the 0.6700 round-figure mark. Spot prices remain well within the striking distance of a nearly seven-month peak touched on Wednesday and seem poised to build on the overnight breakout through a multi-week-old range.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to draw support from the upbeat domestic Retail Sales data released on Wednesday, which strengthened the case for a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This, along with the recent US Dollar (USD) slump, overshadows data showing that Australia’s trade surplus narrowed to A$5.77 billion in May from A$6.54 billion in the previous month and acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.

The incoming softer US macro data pointed to signs of weakness in the labor market and a softening economy. Moreover, the minutes of the last FOMC meeting revealed that the majority of policymakers said the US economic growth is gradually cooling. This reinforces bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates in September, which triggered a steep fall in the US Treasury bond yields and dragged the USD to a three-week low on Wednesday.

Apart from this, the underlying strong bullish sentiment across the global equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven buck and lending support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, persistent geopolitical tensions, along with political uncertainty in the US and Europe, might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the AUD/USD pair amid relatively lighter trading volumes on the back of the Independence Day holiday in the US.

Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the closely-watched US monthly employment details on Friday. The popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report might influence expectations about the Fed's future policy decisions, which, in turn, will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.