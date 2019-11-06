AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960, looks to close the day flat

- Business confidence in Australia improves in May.
- US Dollar Index struggles to stay in the positive territory.
- Coming up: Speech by RBA's Kent and Chinese inflation data.
After staging a technical correction of last week's upsurge and closing the day 35 pips lower on Monday, the AUD/USD pair pushed lower earlier in the day on Tuesday but rebounded during the American trading hours to turn flat on the day near 0.6960.
The data published from Australia on Tuesday revealed that the NAB's Busines Confidence Index jumped to 7 in May from 0 in April to help the AUD limit its losses.
In the early NA session, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Producer Price Index (PPI) on a yearly basis in May slumped to 1.8% to fall short of the market expectation while the core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, ticked down to 2.3% to match analysts' estimates. Although the initial marketreaction helped the greenback gather strength, the currency struggled to preserve its gains as the 10-year T-bond yield turned negative on the day to retrace its 2% daily increase.
President Trump, once again, criticised the Fed's monetary policy Tuesday to hurt the buck. Additionally, during an interview with CNBC, Trump's economic advisor Kudlow argued bond markets were saying that the Fed went "too far." After rising toward the 97 handle, the DXY turned south and was last down 0.13% on the day at 96.65.
In the Asian session on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent will be delivering a speech. Markets will also be watching the inflation data from China as well.
Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6964
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6963
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.693
|Daily SMA50
|0.7018
|Daily SMA100
|0.7069
|Daily SMA200
|0.712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6956
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6927
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
