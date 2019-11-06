AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960, looks to close the day flat

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Business confidence in Australia improves in May.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to stay in the positive territory.
  • Coming up: Speech by RBA's Kent and Chinese inflation data.

 

After staging a technical correction of last week's upsurge and closing the day 35 pips lower on Monday, the AUD/USD pair pushed lower earlier in the day on Tuesday but rebounded during the American trading hours to turn flat on the day near 0.6960.

The data published from Australia on Tuesday revealed that the NAB's Busines Confidence Index jumped to 7 in May from 0 in April to help the AUD limit its losses.

In the early NA session, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Producer Price Index (PPI) on a yearly basis in May slumped to 1.8% to fall short of the market expectation while the core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, ticked down to 2.3% to match analysts' estimates. Although the initial marketreaction helped the greenback gather strength, the currency struggled to preserve its gains as the 10-year T-bond yield turned negative on the day to retrace its 2% daily increase.

President Trump, once again, criticised the Fed's monetary policy Tuesday to hurt the buck. Additionally, during an interview with CNBC, Trump's economic advisor Kudlow argued bond markets were saying that the Fed went "too far." After rising toward the 97 handle, the DXY turned south and was last down 0.13% on the day at 96.65.

In the Asian session on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent will be delivering a speech. Markets will also be watching the inflation data from China as well. 

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6964
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6963
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.7018
Daily SMA100 0.7069
Daily SMA200 0.712
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7009
Previous Daily Low 0.6956
Previous Weekly High 0.7022
Previous Weekly Low 0.6927
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6989
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6943
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6996
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7049

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

