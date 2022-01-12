AUD/USD steadies above 0.7200 with eyes on China/US inflation

- AUD/USD grinds higher around weekly top as market sentiment dwindles on the key day.
- Pair buyers rethink Powell-led advances ahead of the key CPI figures.
- World Bank’s economic forecasts join virus woes to magnify pre-data anxiety, mixed data adds to trading filters.
- December inflation data from China, US will be important amid talks of monetary policy actions.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7210-15 during a quiet Asian session on Wednesday as traders await the key inflation figures from China and the US. Adding to the trading filters are recently negative headlines concerning the coronavirus from the US and Australia.
It’s worth noting that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish testimony before the Senate Banking Committee couldn’t defend US dollar bulls the previous day as market players smelled uncertainty over balance sheet normalization and hopes of overcoming the Omicron wave.
The Fed Boss showed readiness to hike interest rates to stop inflation from being entrenched but also expected that the supply crunch will ease somewhat and the economic impact of the Omicron variant will be short-lived.
On the other hand, WB’s latest economic forecasts cited coronavirus woes to cut the global GDP expectations for 2022 to 4.1% from 4.3% previous estimations. The World Bank also trimmed economic forecasts for the US and China, by 0.5% to 3.7% and by 0.3% to 5.1% in that order.
Recently, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency until January 26 to ease the strain on health services. At home, Australia reports a shortage of antigen test kits as the Pacific major reports the second day of increase in total cases so far on Wednesday, around 76,470 at the latest.
It’s worth noting that Merck’s update, suggesting its covid treatment pill’s ability to tame coronavirus and all variants, placates the virus fears but the pre-data anxiety probes AUD/USD bulls.
Talking about data, Australia's Job Vacancies for three months to November jumped past -9.8% prior to 18.5% QoQ and favored the pair's upside. On the other hand, US NFIB Business Optimism Index rose past 98.4 to 98.9 for December while IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for January eased to 44.7 versus 48.4 previous readouts.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and the US Treasury yields remain sluggish after Wall Street cheered the second consecutive daily fall in the US 10-year Treasury yields.
Moving on, China Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, as well as the Producer Price Index (PPI), will direct immediate upside moves of the AUD/USD ahead of the US inflation figures. Forecasts suggest China’s headline CPI ease from 2.3% to 1.8% YoY while the PPI may witness ease from 12.9% to 11.1% for the said month, which in turn may add to the upside filters for the pair buyers. However, the softer China inflation may push the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) towards more easing and can restrict the quote’s south-run. However, the hawkish expectations from US CPI, likely rising to 7.0% YoY versus 6.8% prior, could reverse the latest gains.
Read: US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast
Technical analysis
AUD/USD seesaws around 100-SMA level of 0.7210 while poking the previous support line from December 03, near 0.7220.
Given the higher lows of prices and RSI joining the sustained bounce off 200-SMA level surrounding 0.7165, the Aussie pair is likely to overcome the immediate resistance near 0.7220, which in turn will propel the quote towards 0.7275-80 region, comprising tops marked in a fortnight.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.721
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7203
|Daily SMA50
|0.7216
|Daily SMA100
|0.7287
|Daily SMA200
|0.743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7215
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.713
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1385 resistance on the key day
EUR/USD grinds higher following the strong rebound from 21-DMA that crossed 50-DMA hurdle. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the buyer’s radar as they brace for the key US inflation data. Sellers need to conquer monthly support line to retake controls.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700
GBP/USD seesaws near November highs after crossing the key resistance line to refresh multi-day peak the previous day. That said, the cable pair makes rounds to 1.3630-35 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold battles key hurdle to $1,834, US inflation eyed
Gold bulls take a breather around the weekly top, recently easing to $1,820, amid an early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal jumped the most since mid-December the previous day after the upbeat market sentiment drowned the US Treasury yields and USD.
Dogecoin presents buying opportunity before DOGE returns to $0.28
Dogecoin price continued its path lower yesterday, hitting the $0.13 value area - a price level traded in April 2021. It appeared as if Dogecoin might push even lower as it breached the lower trendline of the falling wedge, but buyers stepped in to support DOGE.
US Inflation Preview: Dizzying heights of 7% would cement a March hike, supercharge the dollar Premium
Ignore the core – that is seldom the message for traders when they face US inflation data, but the times are changing. The final CPI report for 2021 comes as "sticker shocks" are seen across America, moving to the forefront of the political debate.