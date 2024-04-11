- AUD/USD edges up to 0.6539 after US producer inflation hints at easing pressures.
- US Jobless Claims drop, indicating a resilient labor market despite mixed economic signs.
- Federal Reserve officials express concerns over inflation trends, influencing market expectations about the timing and extent of future rate cuts.
The Australian Dollar recovered some territory against the US Dollar yet fell shy of reclaiming key technical resistance levels after Thursday’s US inflation data capped the Greenback's advance. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades at 0.6539, up by a minimal 0.02% at the time of writing.
AUD/USD shows a slight recovery after US PPI data underperforms expectations
On Thursday, the US Department of Labor revealed March’s Producer Price Index (PPI) with figures registering a 0.2% MoM increase, which is below the anticipated 0.3%. Similarly, the core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also recorded a 0.2% increase, falling short of both estimates and the previous month's figure.
Annually based figures showed the PPI increasing by 2.1%, less than expected but up from February's 1.6%. Meanwhile, the core PPI over the same period stood at 2.4%, exceeding both forecasts and the figure from the prior month.
Other data revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending April 6 dipped from 222K to 211K, below estimates of 215K.
Given Thursday’s economic data's mixed outlook, AUD/USD traders booked profits following Wednesday’s plunge of 1.75%, which dragged spot prices to a fresh weekly low of 0.6498.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve officials remain in a wait-and-see mode, led by New York Fed President John Williams, who commented that recent inflation data is disappointing. Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin added that “inflation data raise the question if we are seeing a shift.” Finally, Boston Fed Susan Collins added that she still sees rate cuts in 2024, though they could be fewer than projected.
In that regard, futures traders of Federal funds rates (FFR) are projecting that the Fed would ease policy twice, as shown by data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The December 2024 contract depicts traders expect the FFR to end at 4.97%.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD tilted slightly bearish after cracking the confluence of the 50 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at 0.6541. If buyers conquer that level, the next resistance will be 0.6600. However, failure to do so will drive the exchange rate below 0.6500, opening the door to test April’s 1 low of 0.6483, ahead of the February 13 low of 0.6442.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.654
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6551
|Daily SMA50
|0.6544
|Daily SMA100
|0.6603
|Daily SMA200
|0.6544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6631
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6499
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6619
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6481
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6667
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6464
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6415
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6331
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.668
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6729
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to multi-month lows below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since November below 1.0650. Divergent ECB-Fed policy outlooks and the risk-averse market atmosphere keep the US Dollar strongly bid and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2450 on sustained USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses and trades at fresh multi-month lows below 1.2450 even after the January month UK GDP was revised higher to 0.3%. The negative shift seen in risk mood fuels another leg higher in the USD and drags the pair lower.
Gold advances to new historic high above $2,400
Gold gathers bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and trades at a new record high above $2,400. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD continue to push up despite the broad-based US Dollar strength.
Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he will not buy Bitcoin ETFs. Kiyosaki stated his dislike for Wall Street’s financial products and preferred packaging his own.
Five fundamentals for the week ahead: Israel-Iran tensions, US Retail Sales, and more Premium
US Retail Sales data will provide an updated snapshot of the health of the economy. Chinese GDP may confirm the narrative that Beijing's stimulus is working. UK inflation data may push the Bank of England to early rate cuts.