- AUD/USD renews intraday low while consolidating recent gains around two-week low.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for June came in better than expected, prior.
- Rebound in yields, USD exerts additional downside pressure on the pair.
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.6870 as risk-aversion recalled bears after a one-day absence. In doing so, the Aussie pair remains pressured around the fortnight bottom while consolidating the previous gains.
That said, the Aussie pair’s latest moves ignore China’s upbeat activity numbers for June. China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 for June versus 50.1 expected and 48.1 prior. The private activity gauge tracked the official PMIs that offered positive surprises the previous day.
The risk-off mood takes clues from the escalating fears of the economic slowdown and drowns the AUD/USD prices, due to its risk-barometer status.
It’s worth noting that the recovery in the US 10-year Treasury yields appears to have helped the US dollar, in addition to the risk-off mood, to reverse the pullback from a two-week top.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed from a 12-day high to snap a two-day uptrend by closing Thursday’s trading around 104.75, near 104.80 by the press time.
On Thursday, the downbeat US personal spending and softer prints of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge raised concerns over the health of the world’s largest economy and drowned the US dollar. The greenback’s previous retreat could also be linked to the downbeat US Treasury yields as the benchmark 10-year bond coupons dropped below 3.0%, before recovering to 3.01% at the closing, to portray around 50 basis points (bps) of a fall from June’s peak. The benchmark US Treasury yields rise 1.1 bps by the press time.
Looking forward, AUD/USD traders will pay close attention to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June, expected 55.0 versus 56.1 prior, as well as risk catalysts, for fresh impulse.
Also read: ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: High inflation component steal the show, boost dollar
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the fortnight-long resistance line, near 0.6930 by the press time, AUD/USD remains on the way to a seven-week-old important support line, around 0.6860.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6876
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.6903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7004
|Daily SMA50
|0.7051
|Daily SMA100
|0.7203
|Daily SMA200
|0.7226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.692
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6852
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
