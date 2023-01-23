AUD/USD starts off bid and eyes are on 0.7000/20

- AUD/USD is moving in on the price imbalance in the 0.6980s.
- There is further potential for a move-up in the initial balance for the week with CPI eyed.
- The key areas to the downside are 0.6950 and 0.6910 ahead of 0.6870.
AUD/USD is starting out the week a touch higher as the commodities complex remains buoyed by dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve and disinflationary data points that have kept the US dollar pinned down in recent times. AUD/USD is up some 0.225 at the time of writing after rallying from a low of 0.6959 to score a high of 0.6985.
The Aussie had been weighed by local data on Thursday showing that Australia's employment unexpectedly fell in December, feeding the flames of the debate regarding the outlook for the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rates. The data underpinned the view that policymakers may be close to a pause. The futures market now expects rates to peak at about 3.5% in the second half of this year, compared with 4% just at the end of last year, Reuters reported. Time will tell whether the RBA will push ahead with another 25 basis point (bps) hike or pause and this week's Consumer Price Index will be key in that regard.
Aussie CPI eyed
Economists expect consumer prices rose 7.5% in the fourth quarter last year from a year ago, picking up from 7.3% the quarter before, although below the RBA's forecast of a peak of around 8% for the quarter. ''The market's forecasts put annual inflation at 7.5% and 7.6% respectively, some distance from the 8% RBA forecast, analysts at TD Securities explained. ''While lower headline inflation is positive, it's the trimmed measure that will draw more attention, '' the analysts added who argued that a trimmed print between 6.1% and 6.5% locks in a 25bps Feb hike.
Meanwhile, analysts at Rabobank explained that the risks that AUD/USD could dip back to the 0.67 level on a 3-month view on a combination of US recession concerns, a still hawkish Fed and expectations that the RBA is close to a peak in policy. ''However, on the expectation that the Australian economy will avoid recession this year, we expect AUD/USD to find support and edge higher again in the second half of the year. We forecast a move to 0.71 in 12 months.''
Federal Reserve outlook
As for the Federal Reserve, we are in a blackout period following Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller who said don said Friday that he favours a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the next meeting. Confirming market expectations, he said during a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York that the Fed can dial down on the size of its rate hikes. However, analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman are of the opinion that the market is underestimating the potential for a higher for longer Federal Reserve. ''Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, PCE, has largely been in a 4.5-5.5% range since November 2021,'' they said. ''We think the Fed needs to see further improvement before even contemplating any sort of pivot.''
AUD/USD technical analysis
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.7020, bears target a break of H1 structure, 0.6910
As per the above's pre-market analysis, the initial balance for the week is on track for scoring territory towards 0.7000.
There are a number of key areas outlined above on the 1-hour chart. The price imbalances (PI) are eyed and the bulls are already digging into the first layer in the 0.6980s. There is further potential for a move-up in the initial balance for the week to mitigate the imbalances higher up and to test the peak formation left behind from Wednesday's highs last week. The key areas to the downside are 0.6950 and 0.6910 ahead of 0.6870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD starts off bid and eyes are on 0.7000/20
AUD/USD is starting out the week a touch higher as the commodities complex remains buoyed by dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve and disinflationary data points that have kept the US dollar pinned down in recent times.
EUR/USD bulls keep 1.0900 on radar amid hawkish ECB talks, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0865 during the three-day winning streak amid the early hours of Monday’s Asian session, following a two-week uptrend. The major currency pair justifies the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials while also portraying the cautious mood of traders ahead of this week’s bumper data.
Gold grinds higher ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product
Gold price prints mild losses around $1,925 as bulls take a breather after a five-week uptrend, especially amid a lack of traders from China and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) silence period. Even so, the bright metal stays near the highest levels since April 2022.
Dogecoin price could trigger an explosive rally to $0.106 if these conditions are met
Dogecoin price has pierced through the hurdle at $0.0813 and is attempting to use it to propel higher. A bounce off this level could catalyze a 10% move to the selling climax at $0.0946. Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if DOGE flips $0.0813 into a resistance level.
Week Ahead: BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.