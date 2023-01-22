AUD/USD has the potential for a move-up in the initial balance for the week. 0.70/20 is eyed as key resistance.

The key areas to the downside are 0.6950 and 0.6910 ahead of 0.6870.

As per last week's end-of-week analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are trapped, 0.6950 eyed before further downside potential to test below 0.6800, the bulls are testing bearish commitments here at a critical juncture for the week ahead.

AUD/USD prior analysis

We witnessed a move below the rising channel and there was a price imbalance (PI) on the way to 0.6935 with the 38.2% Fibonacci around 0.6950. It was stated that if the bears committed there at a premium, then there would be prospects of a break below support of 0.6905 to open the price imbalance below and a run to 0.6800 and 0.6750 below there.

AUD/USD update

As seen, we got the move up and even a break to 0.6970. This is key.

As seen on the daily chart, the bulls have come up for a move into a critical resistance area.

Zoomed in...

The bears really need to commit at this juncture and take out the dynamic trendline support or face a protracted bullish move for the opening days of this week.

AUD/USD H1 chart

There are a number of key areas outlined above on the 1-hour chart.

The price imbalances (PI) are eyed with the potential for a move-up in the initial balance for the week to mitigate the imbalances and to test the peak formation left behind from Wednesday's highs last week.

