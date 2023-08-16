AUD/USD stabilizes below 0.6500 ahead of FOMC minutes and Aussie Employment data

- AUD/USD trades below 0.6500 amid cautions ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- Stickiness in the US core CPI and robust consumer spending momentum could force the Fed to consider one final interest rate hike.
- The Australian Dollar is facing the wrath of the economic slowdown in China.
The AUD/USD pair shifts its auction below the psychological support of 0.6500 in the early New York session. The Aussie asset faces immense selling pressure amid strength in the US Dollar due to America’s economic resilience and rising deflation risks in China due to poor demand.
S&P500 is expected to open on a mildly bearish note, following subdued cues from overnight futures. US equities are expected to face severe heat as Fitch warned downgrading of US banks including JP Morgan Chase. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade around 103.00 as investors await Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for further guidance.
The release of the FOMC minutes will provide more clarity to investors about the interest rate guidance. Stickiness in the US core inflation and robust consumer spending momentum could force Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to consider one final interest rate hike. Also, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that more interest rate hikes are needed to rid of the ‘last mile’ in the journey towards achieving 2% inflation.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is facing the wrath of the economic slowdown in China. Beijing’s new home prices fell in June for the first time this year, portraying a vulnerable realty outlook. Market sentiment also turned cautious after the Chinese government said it would no longer release monthly data about unemployment in young people, which had risen each month this year and reached 21.3 percent, NYT reported.
It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China and a bleak economic outlook of China impacts the Australian Dollar.
This week, the Australian Dollar will show action after the release of the labor market report for July. According to the estimates, the Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.5% and fresh payroll additions were 15K, lower than the former release of 32.6K.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6443
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6626
|Daily SMA50
|0.6693
|Daily SMA100
|0.6678
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6452
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6478
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6571
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
