- AUD/USD is rallying hard, eyeing 0.6900 amid USD sell-off, upbeat mood.
- China is considering a partial end to the Australian coal ban.
- US ISM PMI and Fed Minutes to offer fresh cues to the Aussie.
AUD/USD is riding the risk-on wave higher so far this Wednesday, extending the rebound by over 2% amid a broad sell-off in the US Dollar and the renewed China-Australia trade optimism.
The Aussie caught this relentless bid only after several media reported that China is considering a partial end to its ban on imports of Australian coal. The positive sentiment in the European markets only added to the upsurge in the higher-yielding Aussie Dollar at the expense of the safe-haven US Dollar.
Traders also take advantage of encouraging Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) thinking, cited by MNI. The report said, “the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) believes that “accumulated savings, a tight jobs market and spending cuts will make higher interest rates manageable for most homeowners.”
Next of relevance for the AUD/USD pair remains the US ISM Manufacturing PMI release and the Fed December meeting, which could have a significant impact on US Dollar valuations, eventually influencing the currency pair.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6872
|Today Daily Change
|0.0142
|Today Daily Change %
|2.11
|Today daily open
|0.6729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6746
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6637
|Daily SMA200
|0.6856
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6834
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.671
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6604
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6959
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0600 ahead of US data, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is extending the rally above 1.0600, as the US Dollar selling gathers steam in the European session. Hawkish ECB-speak powers and falling US Treasury yields add to the pair's upside. All eyes are on US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fed Minutes.
Gold jumps 1.50% to fresh seven-month highs above $1,860
Gold price is trading close to the highest level in seven months above $1,860, catching a fresh bid in the European session. The US Dollar bears refuse to give up, tracking the sell-off in the Treasury yields amid a risk-on market environment. Key US events awaited.
GBP/USD rallies toward 1.2100 amid unabated US Dollar selling
GBP/USD is accelerating toward 1.2100 in the early European morning. Risk flows dominate and accentuate the US Dollar downside amid a sell-off in the US Treasury yields. US ISM PMI and Fed Minutes in focus.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is 2023's first rally in works?
BTC shows a clear trend shift on a lower timeframe after its recent spike. Although this move does not confirm the start of an uptrend, ETH, XRP and some altcoins are already flying high.
US Dec ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Encouraging sub-indices could temporarily boost US Dollar Premium
The US manufacturing sector contraction is set to deepen further in the final month of 2022, having shrunk for the first time in November after May 2020 when the economy began to recover from the Covid lockdown-induced downturn.