Next of relevance for the AUD/USD pair remains the US ISM Manufacturing PMI release and the Fed December meeting, which could have a significant impact on US Dollar valuations, eventually influencing the currency pair.

Traders also take advantage of encouraging Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) thinking, cited by MNI. The report said, “the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) believes that “accumulated savings, a tight jobs market and spending cuts will make higher interest rates manageable for most homeowners.”

The Aussie caught this relentless bid only after several media reported that China is considering a partial end to its ban on imports of Australian coal. The positive sentiment in the European markets only added to the upsurge in the higher-yielding Aussie Dollar at the expense of the safe-haven US Dollar.

AUD/USD is riding the risk-on wave higher so far this Wednesday, extending the rebound by over 2% amid a broad sell-off in the US Dollar and the renewed China-Australia trade optimism.

