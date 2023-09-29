AUD/USD slumps to 0.6430 as US Dollar rebounds, US Gov shutdown on the cards

- The AUD/USD has walked back all of the day's gains in Friday trading as the DXY sees resurgence.
- Friday sees the Aussie down over 1% against the Greenback.
- A looming US government shutdown is seeing markets balk as investors clam up and jump back into the USD.
The AUD/USD has slipped over 65 pips on Friday to slide back into the 0.6430 neighborhood as the US Dollar Index (DXY) catches a broad-market lift in investor fears of an impending US government shutdown.
The American government is poised to head straight into a partisan lockdown, which could see next week's Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) thrown into question; if the US government agency responsible for assembling and disseminating the NFP figures is furloughed, investors will be missing the regularly-scheduled labor figures.
Australian data failed to spark firm faith in the Aussie this week, after Australian Retail Sales failed to meet market expectations on Thursday. Aussie Retail Sales printed at a disappointing 0.2%, flubbing the previous read of 0.5% and coming in below the forecast 0.3%.
Read More:
AUD/USD clings to the range bound theme – UOB
A re-test of 2022 lows seems inevitable – SocGen
Forex Today: Another positive week for the Dollar
AUD traders will now be looking ahead to next week's Aussie data docket, with Securities Inflation on Monday and the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next rate meeting on Tuesday.
The RBA is broadly forecast to hold rates steady at 4.1% as economic growth languishes for the Antipodean economy, and investors will be looking for any hints in the RBA's following rate statement report. The RBA is slated to appear at 03:300 GMT on Tuesday.
AUD/USD technical outlook
Friday's backslide sees the AUD/USD all set for a technical rejection from the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily candles, and the pair remains trapped in familiar consolidation.
The AUD remains a weakly-bid currency, and swing lows have been chewing out progressively lower floors near 0.6325.
The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) remains high above current price action near 0.6700, and buyers will first need to contend with pushing the AUD/USD back over the 100-day SMA near 0.6575.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6432
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6419
|Daily SMA50
|0.6492
|Daily SMA100
|0.6591
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6432
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6345
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6511
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6399
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6314
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6546
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.